First timers - meet some of this year's council candidates

With nearly half of all current councillors deciding not to run in this year’s local government elections, they’ll be at least six people stepping into their new roles at Marlborough District Council in 2022.

Council confirmed on Friday that 26 people would be running in four different wards, 10 for Blenheim, nine for the Marlborough Sounds, five for Wairau-Awatere and two for the newly formed Marlborough Māori Ward.

Current councillors Gerald Hope, Babara Faulls, Brian Dawson, Thelma Sowman, Jamie Arbuckle and David Croad would all be trying to secure their seats for another term.

Stuff talked to five of the first-time candidates over the weekend to find out why they chose to toss their hats in the ring.

Jonathan Rosene, who was running for the Blenheim Ward, said he had a long background in public service, as he was previously a police officer stationed throughout New Zealand and served in the United States military for eight years before that.

Born and raised in the Chicago area, Rosene said he “absolutely loved” living in Marlborough since moving to the region in 2013, and though he thought the council was on “a pretty good path,” he thought the areas of climate change and cultural equitability needed a bit more focus.

“I’m particularly interested in representation and equitability when it comes to what could be offered here in Marlborough – like to let people know or educate them on the Wairau Affray that happened so long ago, there's some rich culture that I think is buried,” he said.

Haysley MacDonald had been thinking of running in the Blenheim Ward for number of years, and decided 2022 was the time to finally go for it.

“I just felt like I needed to do it, It’s something I’ve wanted to do,” he said.

The founder and owner of te Pā Vineyards, MacDonald thought that Blenheim’s central business district needed a “a major lift” to reflect the fact the surrounding region contained two major industries, viticulture and aquaculture.

“I think Blenheim’s got a lot going for it, I just feel that town’s a wee bit down – so I think town just needs a major lift,” he said.

none/Stuff After having thought about it for “quite awhile,” owner of te Pā Vineyards Haysley MacDonald says he’ll be running for council in 2022.

Frith Chamberlain had “lot’s of experience and life knowledge,” having worked as an army medic, a butcher, within the horticulture industry, as well as having owned her owned businesses.

She thought given there were options in the Marlborough Sounds Ward, the public should be able to get three councillors who cared, lived in the region and who were there for the people.

“It’s one of the most beautiful areas of New Zealand, and I want to be part of a council that ensures the people and the region are well and happy,” she said.

Chamberlain said she wasn’t going to “talk of any single issue at present,” in terms of what she would like to do if she was elected.

“It's just too early in the game to create that conversation,” she said.

David McInnes was running for the Marlborough Sounds Ward as he thought his background in urban and regional planning, having working on environmental and commercial projects internationally, would allow him to “contribute to the betterment” of the region.

McInnes said he didn’t have “any particular agenda” running for council this year, but had some ideas in the area of environmental planning.

“One of the things I am concerned about is the siltation in the Pelorus sound particularly, and I think the post logging land use management controls must have a lot to do with that,” he said.

He also thought Picton, being the “front door” for many tourist activities in the region, could “physically, in my view, do with some major enhancements”.

Supplied Ben Mineham, says one major issue for the Marlborough Sounds Ward is Keneperu Rd being “repaired and brought to a higher standard”.

Ben Minehan from Okaramio, said he had always planned to run for council in his 50’s, so this year he decided to “have a crack at it”.

Mineham had a background mainly in biosecurity, having previously ran the “weed team” in the council’s biosecurity department for 16 and a half years, but he also had experience in contracting and owned a business and a small farm.

He thought a crucial issue for the Marlborough Sounds Ward was ensuring Keneperu Rd was “repaired and brought to a higher standard”.

“You've got a lot of farming communities relying on that road, it’s critical to the Sounds – access is everything,” he said.

The other nominees running in this year’s local election included Deborah Dalleissi, Cyril Dawson, Matt Flight, Ni Fruean, Raylene Innes, Dai Mitchell, John Ruehman, Kim Saunders-Singer, John Wedde, Scott Adams, Sally Arbuckle, Mike Insley, Chris Lipiatt, Allanah Burgess and Tony MacDonald.