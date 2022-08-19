State of emergency declared in Marlborough

The road from Rai Valley to the outer Sounds is destroyed in places.

A state of local emergency has been declared in Marlborough.

The Rai River on Thursday night had its biggest flood on record, estimated as a 60-year event.

Meanwhile, new damage to roads in the Marlborough Sounds could be worse than last July’s storm.

“Communities in Canvastown and Rai Valley are currently cut off from Marlborough and Nelson due to flooding, slips and road damage,” Marlborough Mayor John Leggett said on Friday. “Access in and out of the Marlborough Sounds is also very fragile.”

The emergency declaration would ensure the emergency response team had all the resources it needed to effectively support communities affected by this week’s rain event, Leggett said.

“These communities will need assistance and support for weeks and months to come.”

Marlborough midwife Suzie Edmonds was stuck at home due to flooding between her house in Moenui, on Queen Charlotte Drive, and Wairau Hospital in Blenheim.

And it was not for the first time - she was similarly cut off when the July 2021 storm event caused slips and washouts, and had to navigate the damaged road on foot, in the dark and the rain.

“We are getting mudslides but not the enormous mud-glaciers we had last time,” Edmonds said. “But it's still concerning that transport can't get in and out, there's a few of us that can't get in to work in Blenheim.”

She had considered attempting to get through but even if she was successful, ran the risk of becoming stuck in town, with more heavy rain forecast on Friday evening.

“The engineer [checking the road] said they're predicting there will be more mudslides tonight.”

A coworker would have to cover her Friday shift, which Edmonds felt terrible about, she said. “That's the desperate nature of making the call this morning, we're so short of staff and we've also had staff sickness, so it's a hard call to make ... in the healthcare roles there's a deep-seated feeling that you need to turn up.”

However, if Friday night's rain was not too damaging, Edmonds was hopeful the slips would be cleared in the coming days.

“I really feel for people out in Kenepuru though, the people further down the Sounds, they've only had barge access since last year's rain, and the roads have been so horrible for so long, it's all pretty challenging for them.”

Out on the north-western tip of the Marlborough Sounds, Ngāio Bay resident Jude Sonneland said the community was cut off, isolated and running low on supplies.

“We’re OK, we’re cut off, but we’re OK.

“We’ve got power, we’ve got phone, and our water supply has washed out but we’ve got a huge tank that we store water in so we’re OK for the moment.

“But, everybody goes to town quite regularly down here and we were planning a trip to get supplies, but we're obviously not doing that now, so we’ll be eating very simply for the next little while until we can figure something out. Supplies are low."

Sonneland said the region’s roads were in ruins and many residents were cut off and isolated in remote bays.

“There’s a major dropout on the road between Okiwi Bay and the top of the hill towards Rai Valley, I know French Pass is cut off with several slips there ... that’s cut off Okiwi Bay, Elaine Bay, Te Towaka, Port Ligar and all of the peninsula out to French Pass, there’s a lot of people there who are unable to get out to the main highway,” Sonneland said.

“I’ve just been up our own road and we’ve got a wash-out and a massive slip, and I understand that several other landowners have got similar problems with their roads too. It’s pretty much a mess really.“

“Down here we can’t evacuate because there’s nowhere to go, so people are just hanging in there.

“There’s nothing much we can do apart from sit here, wait for the next rain and hope for the best.”

Marlborough Roads manager Steve Murrin said earlier on Friday the rain event caused major new damage to Kenepuru Rd.

“It has severely impacted Queen Charlotte Drive, Croisilles Road going into Okiwi Bay, French Pass Road and Port Underwood Road,” Murrin said.

“Initial assessments indicate that the new damage could be equal to or worse than that in July 2021.

“Over the next few weeks, we will need to reassess restoration plans for the areas of road that have sustained additional damage. However, our immediate focus is on restoring access for residents and emergency services where possible.

“Our crews are working hard to clear slips and move trees to restore access, but given the extent of the damage, this is likely to take some time.”

Marlborough Emergency Management was keeping a close eye on the forecast. Key agencies, including Council, Waka Kotahi, Marlborough Roads, Police, St John and Fire and Emergency were making plans in case of more flooding and slips.

Once road access timeframes were established, recovery plans for affected Sounds’ communities could be considered.

Leggett expressed his sympathy for residents and businesses affected.

“This is gut-wrenching for everyone but please bear with us as we assess and plan the way forward. It is a very challenging situation.”

