The boy who was 'impeccably polite': Former teachers remember Kiwi killed in Ukraine

Bryce Abelen, whose son Dominic was killed while fighting for the Ukraine foreign legion, talks about his son's service and sacrifice.

Staff at the former college of a Kiwi soldier killed in Ukraine remember him as friendly and gifted student.

Dominic Bryce Abelen was killed while covering his team in a Russian trench system on the Eastern Ukraine front with Ukraine's foreign legion.

The 28-year-old corporal attended Marlborough Boys’ College from 2007 to 2011.

Principal John Kendal said Abelen was acknowledged and remembered by the teaching team at the morning staff briefing on Friday, followed by a waiata.

Abelen was remembered as a friendly and polite student, who was involved with the Gifted and Talented programme, and graduated with NCEA Level 3, Kendal said.

One staff member had recalled him as a cheerful student, “with a great smile and a really positive attitude to life and school”, who was “impeccably polite”, and teachers knew he would become “a lovely contributing citizen”.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Abelen whānau at this challenging and sad time,” Kendal said.

In a statement, his father Bryce Abelen said his son, who attended Rapaura School before college, was a kind, gentle man with the most infectious smile. He said his son had a love of the outdoors, and they would go tramping together.

“He didn't tell us he was going to Ukraine until he was there. He knew we would talk him out of it. He also knew the risks of going there but still went to fight for them. That is Dominic, always thinking of helping others.”

His father said he was extremely proud of all his children and especially Dominic for standing up and doing what he thought was right. “He leaves a massive hole in all our hearts.”

Abelen was on leave without pay from the New Zealand Defence Force when he died. He was in the Burnham-based Royal NZ Infantry Regiment’s 2/1 Battalion, and had served in the Defence Force for 10 years.

In a statement on Thursday, Acting Chief of Army Brigadier Rose King said the New Zealand Army’s thoughts were with Corporal Abelen’s whānau, friends and colleagues.

“Any loss of one of our whānau is deeply felt across the New Zealand Defence Force. We are concentrating our efforts on supporting Corporal Abelen’s loved ones and our personnel as they grieve,” she said.

Ukraine ambassador to New Zealand Vasyl Myroshnychenko said: “I express the condolences to the family and loved ones of Dominic Abelen. He died in action courageously defending the precious values of freedom, human rights and democracy in Europe. Ukrainians will always remember his sacrifice.”

A Kiwi ex-soldier who was fighting in Ukraine with Abelen told Stuff they had been fighting on the front.

“I need people to know Dom was a brave man,” the soldier said.

The Ukrainian side moved on the trench system under the cover of night, just before first light, and made contact with the enemy. While directing the team and covering them, he was killed instantly.

Another-US born fighter also died from injuries, the soldier said. Two others were injured and recovering in hospital.

Defence Minister Peeni Henare offered his sympathies to the soldier’s family.

“I express my condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the New Zealand soldier who is reported to have died in Ukraine while on leave from the army,” a statement said.

The Government has this year deployed 150 soldiers to the UK to train Ukrainian forces in weapons handling, first aid and military law. None have been deployed to Ukraine itself.

In March, the Government advised Kiwis against travelling to Ukraine, saying it could not provide protection in the war against Russia, which has already claimed thousands of lives.

That came after a group of former New Zealand service personnel said they were planning to escort two Ukrainian New Zealanders back to their war-torn country.