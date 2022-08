A van and a hatchback collided at the intersection of Monro St and Beaver Rd in Blenheim on Monday morning.

Two vehicles have crashed at a suburban intersection in Blenheim on Monday morning.

A van and hatchback collided at the intersection of Monro St and Beaver Rd. A police spokesperson said they were called shortly before 8.40am on Monday, with an initial report that someone had become trapped in a vehicle.

A St John spokesperson said one ambulance responded and treated two patients for minor injuries at the scene.