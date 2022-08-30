Man fires air gun into neighbours' property after being woken up

A man fired an air rifle in to his neighbours’ property, damaging their car, after being woken up following a night shift.

His lawyer Kent Arnott said the man had aimed for the neighbour’s fence, but one of the pellets ricocheted and hit their car parked in the driveway.

Blenheim man Joseph Bernard, 41, pleaded guilty to one charge of discharging a firearm near a house when he appeared in the Blenheim District Court on Monday.

A police summary of facts said shortly after 4pm on June 28, Bernard was trying to sleep at his home address in Blenheim after working a night shift, and became angry with his neighbour when he was woken up by their noise and ongoing issues he was having with them.

READ MORE:

* State Highway 6 between Nelson and Blenheim set to reopen

* No charges to be filed over crash that killed seven near Picton

* Crashed skipper died after drinking antifreeze during night in bush



Bernard took an air rifle and climbed onto his garage roof, before firing approximately six rounds at the neighbours' property.

The neighbours’ vehicle sustained damage to its left-hand side pillar for which reparation was sought.

Bernard’s explanation to police was that he had “just had enough of the neighbour making racist remarks to his partner and being mean to his dogs”.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Bernard was sentenced to 100 hours of community work and ordered to pay $500 emotional harm and $273.13 in reparation to the victim when he appeared at the Blenheim District Court on Monday.

Arnott said his client “fully accepted” he should not have behaved like that, and accepted what he did was dangerous.

“He advises that he fired at the victim’s fence and obviously one pellet has ricocheted and damaged the car,” said Arnott.

Judge Jo Rielly said the summary facts was “concerning,” and said while she understood it was difficult for someone who worked night shifts to be woken up, it seemed there were other problems between the neighbours.

“The reality is that we all need to try and get on with our neighbours, or else it’s a rather unpleasant way to live,” the judge said.

She said though Bernard had described the incident to his lawyer as “something that was out of the norm and just a one-off,” the neighbour had thought they were at serious risk of harm that day.

“Firing an air gun in or near a dwelling is extremely dangerous given that people can be struck with the pellets that come from it,” the judge said.

“Now you need to work on your relationships with this particular neighbour, so that you can live in harmony.”

The judge sentenced Bernard to 100 hours of community work and ordered him to pay emotional harm reparation to the victim of $500, as well as $273.13 for the damage done to the vehicle.

She said the sentence was more lenient than it might have otherwise been because of Bernard’s early guilty plea and because he had no previous convictions for similar offending.