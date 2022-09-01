Prime Minister visits flood-ravaged Marlborough

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Minister for Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty and Marlborough Mayor John Leggett with Minister of Transport Michael Wood discuss flood damage from the August 2022 rain event.

Heavy rain has caused 2500 faults to Marlborough’s roads, 900 more than in the flooding last year, and questions are being asked whether certain roads will be restored, the Prime Minister says.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visited Base Woodbourne to discuss the flooding on Thursday, before taking an NH90 Defence Force helicopter for a flight over Rai Valley surveying the damage.

The northern half of the region was battered by four days of heavy rain from August 17 causing property damage and road closures. State Highway 6 reopened between Nelson and Blenheim on Wednesday after 11 days of repairs, while State Highway 63 would stay closed until at least September 12.

Ardern said being in Marlborough on Thursday was an opportunity for herself and Minister for Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty to get a better insight into the severe weather events that the region had experienced, particularly the impact on the roading network.

She said she understood there were 100 kilometres of roads in the region yet to be assessed, and said more than 2500 faults had already been identified. She said it was too early to say how long it would take to restore some of those faults.

Referring to storms in July 2021, which cut off residents in the Marlborough Sounds and damaged 460km of the region’s roads, she said, “to give that some context, a year ago, with the severe weather event, [there was] closer to 1600 faults, so this is of a far greater magnitude”.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Stuff talks to people waiting in the queue in Rai Valley on Wednesday, as State Highway 6 fully reopens from Blenheim to Nelson.

“There is still a bit of work to be done to assess reinstatement, and just what will happen next for some of that roading network.”

At Base Woodbourne on Thursday afternoon, McAnulty said Marlborough communities hit by the recent heavy rain would receive a further $100,000 contribution to their Mayoral Relief Fund as part of the wider government support for the region.

The Mayoral Relief Fund was established by Marlborough Mayor John Leggett on August 22, to assist the region in its recovery effort following the recent severe weather event.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF/Marlborough Express Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, left with Kieran McAnulty, and Minister for the Envronment Michael Wood, speaking to media at Woodbourne Air Force Base in Blenheim on Thursday.

McAnulty said after speaking with Leggett on Thursday morning, it was clear there was a need for additional contribution.

“That’s in addition to donations from the community, and the mayor has indicated that applications are under way and that those funds are going to the communities that need it,” he said.

WAKA KOTAHI NZTA Aerial photos from Waka Kotahi NZTA show damage from the flooding, taken across Marlborough.

Ardern said the Mayoral Relief Fund would not cover the full cost and contributions that would come from both central government and local government, in order to reinstate what has been lost by communities in Marlborough.

Ardern also said “decisions have not yet been made” about whether certain roads in the region would return to the state they were prior to being damaged by the recent severe weather event.

“You can hear that some are asking those questions, and I think you can understand why. This is the second major event, it has hit the same areas, and damaged the same roads that may have in some cases, only recently been repaired,” she said.

“Last time, it was over $80 million to repair those roads, we know we have far more damage this time”.