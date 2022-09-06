Vineyard worker admits assault with wooden plank

Arthur Balme, 32, was walking on Main St, Blenheim (pictured) on July 3, when a fight broke out, and he struck someone with a plank of wood.

A flight has been booked for a vineyard worker to return home to Vanuatu, after getting into a fight and assaulting someone with a plank of wood.

Arthur Balme, 32, had been working for a vineyard labour contracting company in Marlborough on the Recognised Seasonal Employer scheme, said his lawyer Josh Smith.

Assisted by a translator, Balme admitted to a charge of assault with a blunt instrument when he appeared at the Blenheim District Court on Monday.

A police summary of facts said on July 3 at approximately 3.25am, Balme had been walking east on Main St, Blenheim when a fight broke out.

He grabbed two planks of wood and struck the victim’s arm.

The victim, who the court heard was also a Vanuatu national on the Recognised Seasonal Employer scheme, received injuries to his forearm, which had been left sore with a red mark. After reviewing CCTV footage, police prosecutor Nick Cooke thought the injuries would have been “relatively minor”.

In his explanation to police, Balme stated he hadn’t wanted to fight anyone, but some other people had tried to fight him, so he grabbed the weapon to chase them away.

Smith said It was the 32-year-old’s first time appearing before the court, and he said his client and the victim were not known to each other.

Balme’s visa was set to run out on September 30, and a flight been booked for him to return Vanuatu the day before, Smith said.

Though the “gravity of the offending was fairly low,” Smith said the consequences of the offending for his client were “quite severe”.

“He does have a family back home, and It's highly likely that he won't have employment when he returns, and it's even more unlikely that he'll be allowed to return [to New Zealand]”, Smith said.

Judge Richard Russell convicted Balme of the charge, and ordered him to pay an emotional harm payment to the victim of $500 before returning to Vanuatu.