Blenheim's sunshine hours take a hit over four-day downpour

Umbrellas are at the ready on August 17 in central Blenheim, during four days without zero sunshine.

Blenheim’s sunshine hours have taken a hit after four days without any sunshine at all, during its wettest winter in 93 years.

Despite having its third-warmest August in 90 years, the amount of sunshine was only 84% of Blenheim’s long-term average for August, according to a meteorological station in Grovetown.

Plant and Food Research Marlborough scientist Rob Agnew said the severe rain event that damaged houses and roads also brought four days with zero sunshine, from August 16 to 19. The day before only had 0.8 hours of sunshine.

Those cloud-covered days were bad news for Blenheim’s position in the race to the sunniest town title, which it last won for 2015. This year had been a very sunny one for Blenheim up until winter, even having its third-sunniest autumn on record.

The last two days of August were very sunny, each with more than 10 hours of sunshine recorded, but that still only brought the month’s sunshine total to 156.2 hours.

The long-term average was 185 hours, and the sunniest August was 235 hours, in 2011. So far this year Blenheim had 1592.6 hours of sunshine in total, or 97% of the long-term average.

Rainfall, on the other hand, had been much higher than normal for Blenheim, even with the most severe rainfall being in the northern half of the region, Agnew said.

Supplied MetService’s four day gauge-corrected radar image shows accumulated rainfall from 9am on August 16 to 9am on August 20 was heaviest in the dark purple patch north of Rai Valley, totalling about 1270 millimetres.

By the Grovetown rain gauge, Blenheim had 112.4mm in August, which was 182% of the long-term average of 61.8mm, and “the 11th wettest August on record”, Agnew said. The wettest August was 1990, with 172.1mm.

The first eight months of this year had been the third-wettest first eight months to date, Agnew said.

However, the amount of rain had been very varied across the region, particularly during the severe rain event, Agnew said.

“The lower Awatere Valley and Ward received very little rainfall. In contrast, the rainfall totals over the five days at Onamalutu, Rai Valley and Tunakino were massive; the 1017.6mm recorded at Tunakino over five days is greater than the Blenheim’s highest annual total of 1003.4mm recorded in 1995.”

To put Tunakino’s total into perspective, it was the equivalent of 10.176 million litres of water per hectare, or enough water to fill 4.1 Olympic swimming pools, per hectare, over the five days, Agnew said.

“Multiply that volume by a few thousand hectares and it becomes apparent why the rivers couldn’t cope with the volume of water.”

WAKA KOTAHI NZTA/Supplied Aerial photographs show how four days of rain caused hillsides to give way, pictured on August 23.

Blenheim’s mean temperature was 10.4 degrees Celsius, only slightly below the hottest August in 2009 at 10.85C.

There were three air frosts and 11 ground frosts, which was close to average. The coldest morning of winter was August 11, when the air dropped to -1.9C and the ground temperature reached -5.1C.

In fact, Blenheim had its second-warmest winter on record, with a mean air temperature of 9.59C, just 0.02C cooler than the warmest winter in 2013.

“What is remarkable is that the winters of 2022, 2021 and 2020 are now the second, third and fourth warmest winters on record over the 91 years 1932 to 2022,” Agnew said.

It was also the wettest winter in 93 years for Blenheim, at 413.4mm being 215% of the long-term average. The previous wettest was 2008 with 309.2mm.