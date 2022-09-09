River diversion and rebuilt bridge gets SH63 back up and running

Branch River Bridge on State Highway 63 was damaged from the severe weather in August.

State Highway 63 is set to fully reopen by midday Saturday.

The section of the highway between Renwick and Saint Arnaud initially closed after being damaged from severe weather last month, including a washout of the Branch River Bridge.

Waka Kotahi Top of the South system manager Andrew James said contractors had been working hard to fix the highway to ensure it was safe to use.

“This has included creating a river diversion, rebuilding the approach to the Branch River bridge, as well as further road repairs – particularly around the Wash,” James said.

Waka Kotahi/Supplied The repair of the Branch River Bridge involved the moving of 27,000 cubic metres of river rock, to divert the river away from the bridge approach.

James said drivers would still need to take care while using the road.

“While the road is open to all traffic, there is a temporary 50km/h speed restriction at the Branch River site. It’s essential road users drive to the conditions and slow down where road works are still in progress,” he said.

The main link between Blenheim and Nelson, State Highway 6, reopened last week, after also being damaged from the flooding in August, and James said the reopening of SH63 would be crucial when further repairs are done to SH6, in offering an alternative route.

The specific dates for the further repairs to SH6 were still to be set, James said.

“We are still working through our planning and designs, but there are parts of State Highway 6 that need significant engineering works. There will have to be temporary highway closures to allow this work to be done,” he said.

Waka Kotahi/Supplied Branch River Bridge has now been repaired, and the highway is set to fully reopen at midday on Saturday.

“Waka Kotahi wants to thank residents and road users for their patience while we continue to carry out highway repairs across the top of the South Island. We know the delays road works cause can be frustrating, but this work is essential for maintaining and protecting the state highway network.”

The repair of Branch River Bridge on SH63 involved the moving of 27,000 cubic metres of river rock, to divert the river away from the bridge approach, 1900 tonnes of material being used for rock revetments, 3000 cubic metres of infill material being used to rebuild the bridge approach and 480 square metres of chip seal laid, as well as the installation of 80 linear metres of new guard rail.