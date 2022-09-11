Marlborough mourns the Queen: Moe mai ra e te Kuini

State Trumpeters heralded the new King from the balcony above Friary Court at St James' Palace, as the Principal Proclamation of Charles III was read by The Garter King of Arms.

Marlburians are lowering flags and raising glasses to farewell Queen Elizabeth II.

The beloved monarch died on Friday morning New Zealand time, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, aged 96.

Many flags around the region were lowered to half-mast in the crisp spring morning, including at the Picton RSA and Club, where club member Leith Brew said he and two other members, including the club president, were at the club “in the early hours before daybreak” to raise the flag half way.

“My paramount request was as a Royal Returned Service Association, we needed to get that flag at half-mast,” Brew said.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Picton RSA and Club members from left to right, Annette Best, Yvonne Brew and Jessica Looms, at the club on Saturday, with the flag flying at half-mast.

READ MORE:

* Recap: Death of Queen Elizabeth reverberates around the world

* Queen's Birthday public holiday to remain, with new title

* A home fit for a queen: Where did Queen Elizabeth II live?

* Queen Elizabeth II dies: Special memories for Marlborough woman who met the Queen



Anthony Phelps/Stuff Picton RSA and club member John Napier signing the book of remembrance at the club on Saturday, where a mourning band had been placed on their picture of the Queen.

“That’s what we had to do and that’s what the armed forces would have done, it would've been immediate.”

A black mourning band was then placed on the club’s framed picture of Her Majesty, and a book of remembrance was placed on a table below, which would remain there for the period of national mourning. The club invited members of the public to write in it too.

Club member John Napier wrote his message in the book on Saturday, and said “the world’s lost a great person, she’ll be a hard act to follow”.

Club president Sherryl Hannah said the club had “lost a patron – she means a whole lot to us”.

“It’ll take time for us to say King Charles naturally. She’s been on the throne for my lifetime,” Hannah said.

The flag at Wairau Valley Peace Memorial Hall was also at half-mast on Friday morning, as neighbour Jamie Timms had popped in early to lower the flag as the sun rose.

Hall board member Richard Peterson said it was the talk of the town within hours.

Supplied The flag at Wairau Valley Peace Memorial Hall is one of many at half-mast after the Queen’s death.

“Everyone is saying ‘have you heard’ and the general consensus is it’s very sad, but not unexpected. And that she was a very impressive lady ... her boys have a lot to live up to.

“People will remember where they were when they heard about it.”

Flying flags at half-mast was also an acknowledgement of the Queen’s military appointments as head of state, and her connection to the generation that fought World War II.

With the Peace Memorial Hall built after World War I, and home of many get-togethers for the rural community, Peterson said it was a meaningful way for the Wairau Valley township to join the global community in mourning.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Tāne-nui-a-Rangi flies at half-mast on Rangitāne House in Blenheim in recognition of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

“Normally we only do it for Anzac Day and Armistice Day, but of course we had Prince Philip’s death last year too.”

The Ministry for Culture and Heritage released a statement on Friday morning announcing the New Zealand flag would be flown at half-mast on all government and public buildings “with immediate effect, to mark the death of Her Majesty Elizabeth II, Queen of New Zealand”.

That included the Marlborough District Council offices in Blenheim.

ITN King Charles III has said during his reign he will "strive to follow the inspiring example" set by his mother the Queen, as he made his declaration to the Accession Council.

Rangitāne also lowered the Tāne-nui-a-Rangi flag on Rangitāne House in central Blenheim to half-mast on Friday morning. The official flag of Rangitāne o Wairau, it was originally the battle standard for Rangitāne troops, gifted to chief Peeti Te Aweawe for serving in the Taranaki campaign from 1868-69.

Kaiwhakahaere matua Corey Hebberd said Queen Elizabeth II had provided steady leadership and service, guiding the Commonwealth through many highs and lows.

“Moe mai ra e te Kuīni. Queen Elizabeth II was a loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to her many tamariki mokopuna, and I am sure that all of Aotearoa sends our love and aroha to her whānau.”

King Charles III would now become the seventh monarch to represent the Crown’s promises made when Te Tiriti was signed on behalf of his ancestor, Queen Victoria, in 1840, Hebberd said.