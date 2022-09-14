End of masks 'like heaven' for Blenheim businesses

The Quirky Kitchen owner Mandy Brimbel is excited about the Covid-19 traffic light system coming to an end.

It was all uncovered smiles for Blenheim business owners with the end to Covid-19 rules after more than two years.

Stuff asked retailers in Blenheim’s CBD on Tuesday morning how they felt on first day following the government’s decision to scrap the traffic light system from midnight on Monday, ending mask requirements except for healthcare and aged care facilities.

The Quirky Kitchen owner Mandy Brimbel said the drop in restrictions was “all and all, very exciting”.

“I have a new spring in my step,” she said.

Brimbel thought it was about time everyone made their own decision about wearing a mask, as Covid-19 was “in the community now, whether we like it or not”

Paper Plus Blenheim owner Karen Gibb said Tuesday was “happy lipstick day,” as people would no longer have to worry about masks sticking and smearing lipstick.

“It’s like Heaven,” she said.

Gibb said she reminded some of her customers on Tuesday that they no longer needed to wear masks if they didn’t want to. She said some had been unaware of the government’s drop of mask requirements for businesses altogether.

Matthew Hampson/Stuff Paper Plus Blenheim owner Kareb Gibb said Tuesday was “happy lipstick day” following a drop in mask wearing rules.

“The customers just feel really upbeat today,” she said.

Ritual Cafe owner Julie MacDonald was relishing not having to wear a mask any more, but said the move could be “hard to get used to” after wearing a mask for such a long time.

“You don't realise how much you got used to it,” she said.

With the sun shining and people no longer in masks, MacDonald thought Tuesday morning in Blenheim “almost seems like a completely different time”.

“It’s brilliant, one step forward towards normality – I think it will bring more people into town,” she said.

Marlborough Chamber of Commerce chief executive Pete Coldwell said businesses had wanted the Covid-19 traffic light system to end for “quite some time”.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Marlborough Chamber of Commerce chief executive Pete Coldwell said businesses had been waiting for the drop in Covid-19 rules.

“I think businesses across New Zealand have been waiting for a while – and I'm sure a lot of hospitality staff and shop staff will be greatly relieved as well, just in terms of making their working environment a bit more pleasant,” Coldwell said.

“Hopefully this is one of those things which just says actually, we can get back to normal, we can get on with stuff, which will help the CBD undoubtedly.”