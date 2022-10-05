Sounds residents worried their flood money could be slipping away from them

Kenepuru Rd was already damaged from last year’s storm when it took another hammering in August.

A group of residents in the Marlborough Sounds are worried money set aside to repair their road after wild weather last year could be put towards district-wide repairs following flooding this year.

The outer Kenepuru Rd, which services many homes, baches, resorts and farms, was out of action for months after damage in the July 2021 storm. While the road reopened in March, repairs were still ongoing when the August 2022 deluge caused many more new slips and cracks.

With estimates putting the region’s new repair bill, after the August flood, at several hundred million, the Marlborough District Council had asked Waka Kotahi for permission to reallocate some of the money it was given following last year’s deluge. The council still had $40 million of the $85.3m Waka Kotahi approved last year.

SUPPLIED Slips and cracks on Kenepuru Road, pictured in August.

However, Kenepuru and Central Sounds Residents’ Association president Andrew Caddie said residents feared they would wind up with a smaller share of the funding if the reallocation was approved. Much of the remaining work from last year was on Kenepuru Rd, and they were some of the most complex and challenging sites.

“It seems grossly inequitable that rather than continuing to carry out the repair schedule that Kenepuru Sounds residents were promised, the authorities are now proposing to re-allocate that money to other areas of Marlborough for repair work,” Caddie said.

“The Kenepuru share of the money allocated to the July 2021 event should be used to finish those sites damaged in July 2021 first, as promised. The residents in the Kenepuru are under real stress and have been for some time.”

Council chief executive Mark Wheeler told concerned residents at a webinar on September 16 they were considering whether roads which were not a priority for access should be repaired to a reduced standard “just to be affordable”.

STUFF An aerial view of the damage shows a house buried in mud and chunks of road swept away by slips in the upper South Island.

Caddie said the suggestion residents could lose even light vehicle access along 15km of Kenepuru Rd between Moetapu Rd and Portage was “a serious blow to the well-being of the community”.

Quick and relatively simple cleanups from this year’s storm should be prioritised, such as clearing blocked culverts and stopping further deterioration, before major work on last year’s damage continued, to restore vehicle access for the length of the road, Caddie said.

There were also important repairs needing funds after this year’s storm, such as repairing the Waitaria Bay jetty, and improving barge infrastructure, he said.

The association could help the council find some “common sense repair solutions” that were also cost-efficient, he said.

Supplied Numerous slips on Kenepuru Rd have affected residents’ ability to drive into town for supplies.

Wheeler said the council understood the Kenepuru community’s concerns.

However, neither the council nor Waka Kotahi had budgeted for storm recovery of that scale, beyond the 2021 event, Wheeler said. This year’s storm caused more than 3800 faults across the region, compared to about 1600 from last year’s storm.

“The priorities of 2021 therefore needed to be reassessed,” Wheeler said.

“It is clear that continued rainfall events of this magnitude are expected as our climate changes, which may mean large roading repair bills become more regular.

“It would be irresponsible not to consider a long-term roading plan that is affordable and sustainable.”

Reallocating funds would allow the council to achieve emergency service access where possible, and to continue with 2021 repairs on priority routes where possible, he said.

“Long-term recovery decisions for the region’s roading network will need to consider geotechnical and climate change risks, access to emergency services, and community and economic impacts.

“The development of a strategic plan is being scoped out with urgency and it is hoped that a consultant can be appointed very soon. Significant investigation, engagement, and consultation will be required before final decisions are made.”

Priority roads included Kenepuru Rd from Queen Charlotte Drive to Moetapu Bay Rd, Fish Bay to Kenepuru Head, and Torea Bay to Kenepuru Head.

The council was also considering whether short-term four-wheel-drive access could be provided while long-term planning was underway, he said. “Continued engagement with the community is part of this work.”

Waka Kotahi top of the south system manager Andrew James said a formal response to the council’s request was likely within a week.

However, the ultimate scope and scale of repairs were decided by the council, James said.

“Waka Kotahi supports the [council’s] review of recovery programme funding priorities. We also support the [council] in taking the time needed to evaluate the long-term sustainability of the Sounds roading network. These are crucial decisions that must be carefully considered.

“We appreciate the community is concerned about the status of local roads and what the long-term solutions may be. However, there are no easy fixes for the current situation. Waka Kotahi is committed to working with all parties involved.”

On other roads

Ronga Rd and Croiselles-French Pass Rd, to 3km before the end, would open from noon on Wednesday, and Elaine Bay Rd and roads in Okiwi Bay township would also open to public access. Traffic management would be in place and drivers were advised to be cautious and expect delays.

Port Underwood Rd remained closed to all vehicles between Whatamango Bay and about 5km north of Pukatea Whites Bay. Tumbledown Bay Road was also impassable due to multiple trees down. Crews were working to clear slips, and a road update was expected on Wednesday.

Awatere Valley Rd opened to the public on Tuesday, restoring access to the Molesworth, which opened for summer on October 1. Drivers were asked to travel with caution, especially when passing the Limestone Slip.