'Significant fall from grace' for woman found guilty of paying herself overtime

Linda Webster, 62, paid herself overtime and increased the amount of sick leave she was entitled. (File photo)

A Marlborough woman has been sentenced after paying herself overtime and increasing her sick leave.

Over a two and half year period, Linda Margaret Webster, 62, altered pay sheets on 24 occasions to claim nearly $4000 worth of overtime. She also accessed a computer system and increased the amount of sick leave she was entitled to, a police summary said.

Blenheim District Court heard on Monday that Webster had been in charge of the payroll at a Marlborough law firm, and that her offending between October 16, 2018 and April 13, 2021, concerned her employment with the firm.

Her lawyer Kent Arnott said Webster accepted she had no authority to make payments to herself, and accepted she created a conflict of interest as the sole person in charge of pay at the firm.

“Also, she was paid a salary, and so even if she had worked the extra hours, she still needed the approval of partners before paying herself the overtime,” said Arnott.

“Mrs Webster accepts she's made significant errors of judgement in her employment and thoroughly regrets her actions.”

Arnott said his client had “no previous convictions throughout her many years of employment,” and said she had already paid the reparation amount in full.

She had pleaded guilty to the dishonesty related charges at the first available opportunity, Arnott said.

Judge Garry Barkle told Webster that a victim impact statement completed by a partner of the firm had “pointed out their huge disappointment”.

“Because you were in a position of trust and confidence, and all of those people within the close-knit firm had absolute faith in your honesty and integrity, and they regarded you as a personal friend,” the judge said.

“Beyond all other matters I think, as I infer from this statement, the breach of that friendship and relationship has been staggering as far as your fellow workers are concerned.”

Scott Hammond/Stuff Webster was sentenced to 150 hours community work at Blenheim District Court on Monday.

The victim impact statement said the partner of the firm “found it hard to comprehend” that Webster tried to rationalise her conduct by saying she had been struggling to make ends meet financially, as she hadn’t made that apparent anytime prior to being confronted.

“I accept this is signifiant fall of grace for you - it appears you are now living a reclusive lifestyle and do find it hard to face the community,” Judge Barkle said before sentencing Webster.

“In a small place like Blenheim, it would be extremely difficulty for you.”

On all charges, the judge sentenced her to 150 hours community work.