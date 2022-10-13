Man representing himself didn't open police documents in case of 'booby trap'

A Marlborough man awaiting trial claims he didn’t open police documents sent to him in case they were “booby trapped”.

Brian George Rikirangi, 62, told Judge Garry Barkle this week at the Blenheim District Court that he didn’t open any mail that didn’t have a return address.

Having chosen to represent himself and continue without a lawyer, Rikirangi was asked by Judge Barkle whether he had been provided with all the documentation from police, to which he replied “no I haven't”.

“I have received some stuff, but there’s no return address or who sent it to me, so I don’t know who sent it, so I haven't opened it,” Rikirangi said.

Supplied Police taser a man and put a police dog through a window on August 15.

“I won't open stuff where there isn’t a return address because it could be booby trapped.”

Rikirangi was charged with offensive behaviour relating to alleged events on August 6 and 10 at Dix Crescent, in Blenheim. He was granted bail on the condition that he didn’t return to his property on Dix Crescent.

On August 15, Rikirangi was arrested after returning to Dix Crescent.

Stuff Officers prepare to put a police dog through a window at Dix Crescent on August 15.

Video footage, taken by a resident of the street, showed police speaking with someone through a window and dodging items being thrown outside, before police tasered the person inside and lifted a police dog in through the window.

On August 16, Rikirangi was again remanded on bail, with conditions that he stayed at an approved address. This time he was banned from being within 500 metres of Dix Crescent.

Rikirangi pleaded not guilty on August 29 to assaulting a police officer, resisting a police officer, threatening to do grievous bodily harm and possession of cannabis. He also pleaded not guilty to the earlier charges of offensive behaviour.

He again denied the charges at a case review hearing on Monday this week.

His next appearance will be on November 22, when a date for trail will be set.

Judge Barkle changed Rikirangi’s bail conditions to allow him to return to Dix Crescent for two hours on October 11 to collect the rest of his belongings.