School's new construction academy to help build houses for the community

A new construction academy at a Marlborough high school will see students build houses while they’re still at school.

Picton’s Queen Charlotte College and Kāinga Ora singed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Wednesday, formalising a partnership that will support the development of the academy, scheduled to be up and running next year.

Students at the school will have the chance to choose construction as one of their subjects, and “the opportunity to be on a live building site”, Queen Charlotte College principal Betty Whyte said.

“They’re getting out into the industry very quickly and so the possibility of staying a little bit longer at school and getting those skills before they hit the industry I think is a win-win for both industry and us,” she said.

Whyte, along with Marlborough Chamber of Commerce vocational co-ordinator Chris Shaw, first pitched the idea of a construction academy to the Marlborough District Council at annual plan hearings in June 2021.

She thought it was important for the school to have links with the community “as much as we can”.

“And with Kāinga Ora, that’s one more link to have and to support in any way we can there, and also for them to link up with us and support us, I think is a nice mutual arrangement,” Whyte said.

Kāinga Ora would support the establishment of the academy as a principal partner, provide expertise, co-ordinate sponsorships for the project and connect the school with the local construction industry.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Queen Charlotte head students Nicol Synman and Giovanna Burtenshaw, far left, as principal Betty Whyte, front, speaks at the signing on Wednesday.

“We recognise the need for more housing in Marlborough and this new partnership will contribute to this by boosting the construction workforce and building resilience in the region’s trades,” Kāinga Ora Nelson, Marlborough and West Coast regional director Julia Campbell said.

“It’s hoped that the work of the students will result in modern, warm and dry relocatable homes that can eventually house whānau in need in Marlborough.”

There were no plans for students to build houses directly for the use of Kāinga Ora just yet though, Campbell said.

“Other MOU’s we’ve signed with trade schools around New Zealand, they are building us a home, but this MOU we signed today is around supporting the school to stand up their construction academy,” she said.

“There may be an opportunity, if the school decides to, to build a home and for us to sign a MOU for that to be purchased by Kāinga Ora."

Anthony Phelps/Stuff A karakia was performed on Wednesday, before the MOU was signed at the planned site of the academy.

Ministry of Education secondary transitions principal adviser Jeff Lockhart said he hoped the construction academy would “grow as an idea”, for other schools in Te Tauihu to consider.

“Because what you’re really doing is developing alternative pathways to keep young people engaged and growing their future,” he said.

Queen Charlotte College head students Nicol Synman and Giovanna Burtenshaw, both 18, said a lot of their mates had already left school to go into building apprenticeships.

“They realised early that school wasn’t for them, but I think this is better, because you stay with your peers, you stay in the right environment, you don’t have to act like an adult straight away and go into the big world,” Syman said.

“When I first got here, the aquaculture programme was the big ‘wow’ for the school, and now this is something new to add to that, a big attraction for exchange students and stuff like that.”

Burtenshaw said she reckoned some of their mates would have stayed at school longer If they had been able to get construction industry experience while they were still studying.

“I definitely think it will attract more people as well, because other schools won’t have an industry opportunity like that,” she said.