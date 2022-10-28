Marlborough man found guilty on historic sex abuse charges

The man, who granted name suppression, had been on trial for a total of 19 charges he pleaded not guilty to.

A jury has found a Marlborough man guilty of sexual abuse charges against young children, committed several decades ago.

The man, who was granted interim name suppression, was also found guilty on two charges of injuring with intent to injure a woman.

He had pleaded not guilty to 19 charges, including charges of indecent assault against children under the age of 12, ill-treatment of a child and indecent assault on a child under the age of 16.

After a nearly two week-long trial, the jury in the Blenheim District Court retired on Thursday after summing up by Judge David Ruth and closing addresses by the man’s lawyer Rob Harrison and Crown prosecutor Jackson Webber.

After almost five hours of deliberating, the jury found the man guilty on all 19 charges.

Judge Ruth convicted the man and set a sentencing date of December 14. Interim name suppression was granted, and would be re-evaluated at the sentencing.