Two years jail for Marlborough man's two-month crime spree

A Marlborough man who racked up 48 charges, has been sent to prison for two years.

At his sentencing at Blenheim District Court on Wednesday, the court heard that Edward John Ewart, 44, was “relieved” when he was finally arrested, as it “was the end of a spree over a two-month period”.

These charges included seven charges of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, three charges of theft of a car, 19 shoplifting related charges, six charges of theft less than $500, three charges of failing to stop, three charges of dangerous and reckless driving, and one charge each of possession of a knife, possession of methamphetamine, possession of utensils for use of methamphetamine, escaping police custody, using a document for pecuniary advantage, making a false document and breaching release conditions.

The charges were committed between mid-October and mid-December, 2021, mostly in the Marlborough region.

Judge Garry Barkle said there were a “significant number of people impacted,” by Ewart’s offending.

Referring to the pre-sentence report, Judge Barkle said that when Ewart was finally arrested by an off duty officer in December last year, it was a “relief” to you, “because it was the end of a spree over a two-month period”.

The judge said an addiction services report noted that Ewart had been involved with alcohol and addictive substances from a “very young age,” that both of Ewart’s parents had been gang members, and that he suffered abuse and trauma as a young person.

“When it therefore comes to sentencing, I have to do my best to weigh up really a number of processes and principles,” Judge Barkle said.

“I can't overlook holding you accountable for the considerable number of offences and the harm that had been done to innocent members of this community. You need to, in some way, be aware of the harm you have caused.

“I accept in a large part this was caused by addition issues, in my views. Nevertheless, you need to accept a level of responsibility yourself.”

Ewart was sentenced to 24 months imprisonment, and ordered to pay a reparation fee of over $11,000. He would have a number of release conditions, including attending a residential programme.