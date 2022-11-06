Marlborough's A&P show back in full swing

Competitive woodchopper Tim Abel, from Picton, competing in the standing category on Saturday.

The Marlborough A&P Show was back in full swing for the first time in three years, following the cancellation of 2020 edition, and last year’s event being closed to the public due to Covid restrictions.

All the usual attractions you might expect to see at an A&P Show were also back on Saturday and Sunday, from ponies to prize-winning chickens, but some of this year’s show attendees were there for more than just the hot dogs.

Tim Abel, from Picton, was competing in the woodchopping event on Saturday morning in both the underhand and standing categories.

He said the secret to doing well in the sport was “a winning combination between power, speed and accuracy”.

“So depending on how you hit it, you want roughly about a 45-degree angle, because if you hit straight in, the wood will just reject the axe,” Abel said

Having competed in woodchoppping events since a young age, Abel said the only injury he had suffered over the years was when he “put an axe” into his toe.

Brya Ingram/Stuff Sheep Dog Trial competitor Eion Herbert, was hoping to win another Marlborough title with his dog Steel (pictured).

“These days It's mandatory to wear chain mail socks - so the spectators don't have to see blood,” Abel said.

Sheep Dog Trial competitor Eion Herbert, from Wakefield, was trying to win another Marlborough title with his five-year-old dog Steel, after coming in first last year’s open category.

He said all competitors started with 100 points, and points would then be taken off for things that went wrong, such as “sheep running round and that sort of thing”.

Kids could have a go at the “Future Farmer” relay, organised by Harcourts and More FM, which involved jumping over a hay bale, sack racing, hitting a wooden rabbit with a ball, and finally tossing a gumboot.

Brya Ingram/Stuff Hundreds of people turned out to Marlborough’s 149th A&P Show on Saturday.

“It’s just encouraging kids to play some games with a rural theme,” said Harcourts rural lifestyle team member David Searle.

“They’re a lot faster than you think they’re going to be, and some of that are unerringly accurate with throwing things.”

Long queues for attractions such as the Ferris wheel and the face painting tent formed on Saturday morning.

Marlborough A&P committee president William Harris said he was pleased with the turnout, given that entry fees had been changed this year to encourage attendance, including free entry for kids aged 12 and under.

“It's all over the news that families can't afford things, and people need a bit of fun,” he said.

Brya Ingram/Stuff Erin Gleeson, 12, competing in the ‘Future Farmers’ race, organised by Harcourts and More FM.

Next year’s event would be the 150th Marlborough A&P Show, and the A&P Showground’s sheep and poultry pavilion would turn 100 years old in 2023, Harris said.

“It’s a big one.”

Two-year-old Mckenize Fritz attended her first Marlborough A&P Show this year her mum Sophie Fritz said.

“It’s so good, so awesome to have (the show) back,” she said.

Mckenzie had “loved the animals,” with the “bunnies” her favourite.