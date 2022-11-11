Marlborough RSA gets rub of the green as clubs scramble for new homes

The Blenheim Bowling Club will be the new temporary home of the Marlborough RSA (file photo).

Marlborough’s war veterans have found a temporary new home, for one day a week, as operations at their current home, the Clubs of Marlborough, are wound up.

Marlborough RSA, which includes veterans and service men and women, will – from next week – get to have Friday catch-ups at the Blenheim Bowling Club.

Blenheim Bowling Club secretary Malcolm Young said the RSA was “going to try it out, see whether our members and their members get along”.

“They probably will cause they’re the same age group,” Young said.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF The Clubs of Marlborough announced it had gone into voluntary receivership on Wednesday.

The move comes as the Clubs of Marlborough revealed this week it was going into voluntary receivership, and shutting its doors for good at 9pm on Sunday, leaving the Marlborough RSA without a home.

The Clubs racked up a large mortgage when it built its new $18 million home in 2007, which brought together the Blenheim Workingmen’s Club and RSA under one roof.

A restructure in mid-2020, which made about 30 staff redundant, was prompted by declining income and about $5m in outstanding debt, and a consultant warned wide-ranging changes were needed to make the facility profitable.

The Clubs issued a statement on Wednesday, which said revenue was falling well short of costs on a daily basis, and president John Cragg was quoted in the statement saying the closure was “a very unpleasant bullet” to bite, but there were no alternatives.

Young said he and Marlborough RSA vice-president John Capill, who was also a member of the bowling club, met at the Clubs on Thursday night, and discussed solutions for the RSA.

ANTHONY PHELPS/STUFF/Marlborough Express The Clubs racked up a large mortgage when it built its new $18 million home in 2007.

They came up with the bowling club on Weld St hosting RSA member meet-ups on Fridays.

“At this stage it's somewhere on Fridays, and we’ll see what happens and take it from there,” he said.

It hadn’t been discussed if any of the RSA’s items and memorabilia would be shifted to the bowling club, Young said.

On Friday morning, Young said he received “quite a few calls” from various club sections at the Clubs of Marlborough, who from Sunday would also be without a home.

“They’re all looking for somewhere. Everyone's hunting for venues at the moment,” he said.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff David Turner helps the Club’s bridge section members pack up their gear, the morning after the Clubs’ closure was announced.

A Royal New Zealand RSA spokesperson confirmed the Blenheim Bowling Club as the Marlborough branch’s new temporary home on Friday.

“They've found temporary premises at the Blenheim Bowling Club, so that'll allow them to meet weekly and continue their operations as an RSA,” the spokesperson said.

“Whether or not that becomes their new home, I’m not sure, it might be their new permanent home, or it might just be while they look for something else.”

The spokesperson said the closure of the Clubs of Marlborough was “pretty typical of what’s happening in hospitality across the country”.

“From the RSA’s perspective, we are not about bricks and mortar, we’re about the ability to support veterans, and so for the Marlborough RSA, the most important thing for us is to find premises that the RSA members can continue to meet at,” the spokesperson said.