Red and blue cavalcade planned for Blenheim ahead of Rugby League World Cup final

Celebrations in central Blenheim last weekend, when Samoa played England in the Rugby League World Cup semi-final.

A flag-waving, car-tooting cavalcade of red and blue is planned for the streets of Blenheim this weekend as Marlborough’s Samoan community gets fired up for the final of the Rugby League World Cup.

The Samoan men’s national rugby league team, nicknamed ‘Toa Samoa’, or ‘Samoan warriors’, has become the first Pacific Island nation to reach the final, beating this year’s World Cup hosts England 26-27 in the semifinal on November 13.

Toa Samoa will face 11-time world champions Australia on Sunday at 5am (NZ time), and Blenheim Samoan Community president Joe Asiata said a gathering of Marlborough supporters was planned for Saturday afternoon.

Kicking off at 4pm at the Lansdowne Park car park, in Blenheim, Marlborough’s Pasifika community was invited to come along and sing songs, have some food and join in prayer, before setting off around town to show their support.

Go Toa Samoa: Joe Asiata, third from left, and Nav Pasifika Marlborough under-16 rugby league team players, from left, Mote Finau, 16, Maifeu Filipo, 16, Sandro Asiata, 15, Tafe Asiata, 15, and Sione Ofa, 15.

The convoy would likely drive from Lansdowne Park to Pak n’ Save in Springlands, before heading back towards town, circling around Seymour Square and the town centre, Asiata said.

“Samoa’s in the final, but at the end of the day, it’s for all of us, all of us Pasifika people in the region, and that’s another way of brining us together,” he said.

“And that's something we’re all working towards, all the [Pasifika] community here, is that togetherness, and you’ll find sport brings people together, and that’s what this has done so far, is bringing all our communities together.”

The number of cars adorned in the red and blue of Samoa are ramping up in Blenheim as the Rugby League World Cup final approaches.

It was too early to say if more celebrations would happen on Sunday morning, but Asiata reckoned if Samoa won the final, fans would “hit the street, whatever time it is”, saying “we’ll try not to be as loud this time”.

“We won't be able to stop the excitement, it’s just natural for us to come out, pour into the street and start ‘chee-hoo’-ing and singing,” he said.

The party in Marlborough already started weeks ago though, as Asiata said the region’s Pasifika community had been hitting the streets with their flags since the World Cup started last month, and had been meeting up at the Blenheim Railway Station for the past two weeks.

A convoy of around 30 cars paraded around Blenheim on Sunday, following Samoa’s win over England, and Asiata reckoned “they'll be more cars this weekend”.

Blenheim Samoan Community president Joe Asiata says a gathering of Toa Samoa supporters is planed for 4pm this Saturday at the Lansdowne Park car park in Blenheim.

Other parts of the country, such as South Auckland, were also expecting big crowds of Toa Samoa supporters this weekend, with two dedicated fan zones planned for fans to watch the game on big screens.

Members of the Nav Pasifika Marlborough under-16 rugby league team Mote Finau, Maifeu Filipo, Sandro Asiata, Tafe Asiata and Sione Ofa, said their favourite Toa Samoa players were Joseph Sua'ali'i and Brian To'o.

Aged 15 to 16, the teens were part of about 60 Marlborough children from Samoan, Tongan, Fijian and Cook Islands cultural backgrounds, who played their first rugby league tournament in Christchurch last weekend.

Asiata, who helped organise the team, said the tournament was a “good chance for the kids that have never played league to get out there and express themselves on a different stage”.

“At the end of the day it was worth it. These kids deserve to go away and get that exposure, because a lot of them are gifted kids who are talented, but it’s hard to get exposed in a small town like Blenheim,” he said.