Liquidator keen to discuss future of Clubs of Marlborough building

A liquidator says he will discuss the future of the Clubs of Marlborough building with stakeholders including the council before it most likely goes on the market.

The combined clubs has succumbed to its multimillion-dollar debt, leaving about 50 staffers without jobs and many clubs without a home. The building closed its doors for good on Sunday evening, and the annual general meeting scheduled for Sunday has been cancelled, a notice to members said on Tuesday.

Price Waterhouse Coopers Christchurch partner and licenced insolvency practitioner Malcolm Hollis said he was expecting to be formally confirmed as the liquidator of the Blenheim Working Men’s Club, trading as Clubs of Marlborough, in the next few days, subject to High Court approval.

GEORGE HEARD/FAIRFAX NZ/Stuff PWC partner and liquidator Malcolm Hollis, pictured in 2016.

Hollis said the Clubs of Marlborough would be an unusual entity to liquidate, given its importance to the community and its unique building. When the combined clubs built their central Blenheim site for $18m in 2007, it was designed to accommodate several sectional clubs, and has a gym, indoor bowling green and shooting range.

However, the Clubs revealed to members during a restructure in 2020 it was trading insolvent due to outstanding debt and declining income.

A financial statement for the year ending June 2021 put the Clubs’ debt to the bank at $3.6m, and total liabilities at $4.8m, against assets valued at $322,959. The liabilities included loans from members and the Marlborough RSA.

An early statement from the Clubs of Marlborough said it had gone into voluntary receivership but Hollis said actually it was going into liquidation, because it was in debt to other creditors besides the bank.

Jennifer Eder/Stuff The Clubs of Marlborough building is home to a number of sectional clubs and also the Marlborough RSA lounge, left.

The liquidator would work to settle the debt to the bank, normally by selling the building, before seeing if other creditors could be paid what they were owed from the sale of Club assets, including staff who were waiting to receive their holiday pay.

However, before anything was sold, Hollis said he wanted to discuss the fate of the building with community stakeholders, including the Marlborough District Council. The Clubs was an important site, between the ASB Theatre Marlborough and the council-run Marlborough Events Centre, and there was huge community interest in its future.

“This building is quite specialised. We need to discuss the question of what ends up happening to it,” Hollis said.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff The Clubs building features a large upstairs bistro restaurant and bar, which was recently refurbished.

“The building itself is so unique, there’s no point putting a sale price on it – although I imagine we’ll have to sell it in the end because the bank is owed money ... But I don’t see any point in rushing the process.

“There are a number of different angles of what it could be used for ... there’s been talk about apartments, a hotel, and all the rest of it ... It’s such a unique site and everyone has a view on it. So it’s sensible to work through a careful organised process, to ensure we maximise the benefits to the club, and also the other creditors.”

However, the liquidator would be looking for a sale price to cover the total debt to all creditors, not just the mortgage owed – and Hollis said it was impossible to guess the building’s market value.

Derek Flynn/Stuff The Clubs of Marlborough, pictured in 2010, three years after its opening and before the ASB Theatre was built on the left.

But none of that would likely happen until the New Year, after extensive investigations by the liquidator, Hollis said.

“There’s a whole range of people providing goods ... food and beverage, leased computers, and all sorts of bits and pieces. So we will carefully work our way through that.

“They might still have to maintain the building but it’s all locked and closed, staff are tidying the place up.”

For the sectional clubs that were legally part of the Clubs of Marlborough, such as the Snooker Club, their equipment belonged to the Clubs and could be liquidated as assets, or sold in order to repay creditors. However, some clubs were their own legal entity, such as the Returned and Services Association (RSA) and the Bridge Club, so their belongings would not be sold as Clubs assets, Hollis said.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff David Turner helps the Bridge Club move their belongings last week ahead of as the Clubs of Marlborough closure.

“There’s a lot of memorabilia, but I have no interest in selling trophies or memorabilia ... I wouldn't get any money for it.”

However, furniture and other chattels would be sold as Clubs assets, Hollis said.

“And the Events Centre next door is owned by the council. We need to figure out what the best outcome is, and we can work together for the future of the building. This week is all about making sure the Events Centre can continue to operate by itself, because there are some shared facilities such as toilets, and there are upcoming events.”

A council spokesperson said staff had been reassured this week that all Events Centre functions and activities could continue “unimpeded”.

Councillors were briefed this week on the Clubs’ general position, as council staff understood it, the spokesperson said.

“This was in confidence as it’s commercially sensitive and subject to liquidation processes.”

Hollis said it was understandable the AGM had been cancelled at this point in the liquidation process.

“The Clubs is clearly insolvent, it’s possibly been insolvent for some time, it’s been trading at substantial losses, the challenge they had was making the decision to close, and they had to make it. I know they’ve been under a lot of stress and pressure, and that’s unfortunate. But from my limited involvement so far, I think they’ve done the right thing.”

Hollis said he would work with an administrator at the Clubs of Marlborough to calculate outstanding holiday pay for staff, but a public notice would soon go in the papers for other creditors and Hollis would contact them directly.

“If and when that gets paid, I don’t know.”

Clubs NZ chief executive Larry Graham said he had been in touch with the council this week to discuss the fate of the building, and was planning a trip to Blenheim to continue the conversation.

The national clubs association favoured the site for tournaments and its annual general meeting because of its size and appointments, so Graham said he was hoping it could be reinvented in some way, and salvaged as a community facility.

Clubs of Marlborough president John Cragg declined to comment.