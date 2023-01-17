Marlborough building company thinks passive houses are the future

Fairfield Construction’s Katja and Mark Thompson at their Blenheim office building, the first commercial building in the South Island to gain a Passive House Institute certification.

The owners of Marlborough’s first certified low energy building from the Passive House Institute (PHI), reckon passive house standards are “absolutely” the future for the construction industry.

Fairfield Construction in Blenheim moved into their new office building at the start of 2022, which also became the first commercial building in the South Island to gain a certification from New Zealand’s Passive House Institute.

Fairfield Construction managing director Mark Thompson, who runs the company alongside Katja Thompson, said the “pillars” of passive houses were airtight construction, thermal bridging, good insulation, ventilation, and shading.

“You’re never going to go in to a house that’s a passive house, and have living room that's 30 degrees and go to the south back corner and its 12 degrees, everything will be the same, everything is designed to be around 20 degrees constantly,” Mark said.

READ MORE:

* These houses stay at 20C year-round, with super-low power bills: 'I'm ruined for living anywhere else'

* The best houses of the year are green, historic, colourful and feature multi-generational living

* Huge new alliance calls for political parties to promise action on housing



Anthony Phelps/Stuff Fairfield Construction moved into their new office building in Blenheim at the beginning of 2022.

An important part of gaining a passive house certification, was a “blower-door test”, which figured out the airtightness of a building.

The Fairfield construction office marginally missed out on a full passive house certification with their result, but still gained certification as Marlborough’s first low energy building.

“For us, it’s not really about getting the passive house certification, but actually just implementing their pillars of building homes that are better for you, that are better for the environment long term,” said Katja.

Though Fairfield Construction was yet to build their first passive house for a Marlborough customer, Mark thought they would build their first passive house in the region “within the next couple of years for sure”.

“We absolutely think that’s the future, because a lot more people are thinking about sustainability, they’re thinking about the health benefits for their children, or if they’re working from home,” said Katja.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Jason Quinn, left, with Katja and Mark Thompson at an event in Blenheim in November 2022.

The health benefits included “guaranteeing that you’re not going to have high levels of moisture in the air,” she said.

Sustainable Engineering Ltd founding director and former NASA rocket scientist Jason Quinn, was invited to come and speak to representatives from local building companies and architecture firms in Blenheim last year.

Quinn was one of only a few passive house certifiers in New Zealand, and he thought it was only a matter of time before all buildings in Marlborough, and the rest of the country, were built with passive house standards in mind.

“The reality is, is that I believe in however many years, we’ll be building houses like passive houses will be everywhere, every house is going to be like that, and it’s just a matter of how long,” Quinn said.

“It’s going to be the future whether we want it to or not, they may not call it passive houses at the end, it'll be some New Zealand standard. But it will look very similar to a passive house,” he said.