Vandals graffiti cricket pavilion days out from national tournament

Jody Klempel cleaning up the graffiti at Horton Park on Friday morning.

A Marlborough sports pavilion has been vandalised, and it “couldn't really have happened at a worse time”.

The pavilion at Horton Park, in Blenheim, which was used by various groups including the region’s cricket clubs, was tagged with graffiti – and lots of it – overnight on Wednesday.

Marlborough Cricket Association general manager Ed Gilhooly said the tagging happened just a week out from the park hosting a national cricket tournament, involving about 130 cricketers from across the country, including former Ireland international Peter Connell.

The inaugural New Zealand Over-40s Cricket Inter-Provincial Tournament was set to take place at both Horton Park and Oliver Park, in Redwoodtown, from November 23 to 28, and would feature eight teams from four regions vying for trophies in two divisions.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Graffiti next to the changing rooms at the Horton Park pavilion on Thursday morning.

“It is our busiest time of the year, so it couldn't really have happened at a worse time to try and deal with it,” Gilhooly said.

“It doesn't look nice and doesn't really feel as though it serves any purpose, and it creates a lot of work for people to try and clean it up obviously.”

Gilhooly said the pavilion was spray-painted with graffiti two months earlier, but it “wasn't as much as this time”, saying “this is probably about twice as much”.

“I think anyone who’s suffered from graffiti would say it’s pretty disappointing. It’s not quite as bad as being burgled I’m sure, but it’s that kind of feeling where your headquarters have been vandalised effectively,” he said.

Luckily, a cricketer with a local women’s team – after seeing the damage on Facebook – decided to take matters into her own hands, and was at the pavilion on Friday trying to clean it up. Jody Klempel had driven from her home at Cape Campbell to Horton Park that morning.

“I said ‘well, I can come and give a few hours to help clean’,” said Klempel, who was “loving” playing cricket after deciding to give it a go last season.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Vandals have trashed the toilet block at Horton Park, on the Stephenson St side.

Klempel thought the tagging didn’t “look good for Marlborough” ahead of the Inter-Provincial Tournament in a few days.

“I think it’s pretty disgusting really isn't it, there's just no need for it really,” Klempel said.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the park, a toilet block on Stephenson St had been badly vandalised, with the toilets broken, facilities ripped from the walls, items strewn over the ground and tagging on the outside of the building.

A police spokesperson said they heard about the toilets on Wednesday morning and were looking into it.

A Marlborough District Council spokesperson said that particular toilet block was due to replaced in the next 12 months.

“But that doesn't solve vandalism, and vandalism is not something the council can solve, it's a social issue,” the spokesperson said.

“It really annoys our staff and parks and open spaces team, because they put a lot of effort into maintaining these facilities, and it’s very disappointing.”