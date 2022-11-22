Serious crash blocks State Highway 1 in south Marlborough

A rescue helicopter lands on State Highway 1 near Seddon where two cars have collided in south Marlborough.

Two people have been injured in a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 in south Marlborough.

Emergency services were called to the scene just north of the SH1 intersection with Blind River Loop Rd, south of Seddon, about 4pm on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson said the highway was blocked and traffic management was set up.

A St John spokesperson said one person was taken to Wairau Hospital in Blenheim by helicopter in a serious condition, and one person was taken to Wairau Hospital by ambulance in a moderate condition.

READ MORE:

* No pāua fishing on Kaikōura coast this summer

* Havelock firefighter numbers so low they can't attend some call-outs

* Labour Weekend death toll rises after crash victim dies in hospital

* Appeal for information on fatal Kekerengu crash



Waka Kotahi NZTA said at 5pm there were no local detours available.

Motorists should delay their journey or avoid the area, the statement said.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Traffic queues behind the crash on State Highway 1 south of Seddon.

Traffic on the northern side of the crash was queued for about 2km, as far back as Seddon.

View updates on the road closure and plan your journey on Waka Kotahi’s journey planner.