One person in Wellington ICU following Marlborough SH1 crash

Emergency services at the site of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of SH1 and Blind River Loop road, Marlborough on Tuesday.

A person is in a serious condition in Wellington’s intensive care unit following a crash on State Highway 1 in south Marlborough.

The two-vehicle crash occurred just north of the SH1 intersection with Blind River Loop Rd, south of Seddon, Marlborough about 4pm on Tuesday.

St John said two people were taken to Wairau Hospital, in Blenheim, one by helicopter in a serious condition and the other by ambulance in a moderate condition.

On Wednesday, a Te Whatu Ora spokesperson said one of the patients had been transferred to Wellington Hospital ICU, and remained in a serious condition.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Two people were initially taken to Wairau Hospital, in Blenheim, one in a serious condition and one in a moderate condition.

Two fire trucks from Seddon and Blenheim responded to the crash after it was reported that one person was trapped in a vehicle, and the Blenheim crew departed about 5pm, a spokesperson said.

Long queues of traffic formed after the highway became blocked, with southbound traffic queued for more than 2 kilometres by 6pm, as far back as Seddon.

After remaining closed for nearly four hours, SH1 reopened shortly before 8pm on Tuesday under stop/go traffic management, and a 30kph speed restriction was in place while investigations continued.

A KiwiRail spokesperson said Tuesday’s Interislander sailing schedule was unaffected by the crash, but said if customers were disrupted because of the incident, they would work with them to accommodate them on alternative sailings.