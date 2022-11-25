Blenheim man punches neighbour's mate over messy lawn

Pataraki Ferris punched his neighbour’s friend in the face after hearing of rubbish on the neighbours' lawn (file photo).

A Blenheim man punched his neighbour’s friend in the face after becoming frustrated with rubbish left on the neighbours' lawn.

Pataraki Ferris, 29, had since “relocated to a house on the other side of town”, after admitting to the assault, his lawyer said.

A police summary of facts said Ferris and the victim were not known to each other, and at the time of the incident, the victim had been visiting a friend at Patties Place address in the Blenheim suburb of Springlands on August 10.

Just before 5pm, Ferris was at his home address located next door, when he was advised that the neighbour had rubbish on his lawn.

Ferris approached the victim in the shared driveway of the neighbouring properties, and the pair got into a heated argument about the rubbish on the lawn, before he punched the victim on the left side of the face. There were no visible injuries as a result of the assault.

In explanation, Ferris stated he did punch the victim in the face because he was littering on the front lawn, and said it was an ongoing issue.

His lawyer Philip Watson said his client pleaded guilty at the first available opportunity, and said Ferris had since “relocated to a house on the other side of town”, saying, “so the problem has resolved itself”.

Judge Garry Barkle said due to Ferris moving away from the area, “things have resolved, so to speak – but having said that, it's not the way to sort matters out”.

Ferris was convicted of the common assault charge and Judge Barkle ordered him to pay $500 in emotional harm to the victim.