Man given name suppression after threatening message to school

A Marlborough man left a Picton school a threatening message after becoming angry at the school getting in contact over the child’s behaviour (file photo).

A Marlborough man has been granted name suppression after calling his stepchild’s school and leaving a threatening message on their answering machine.

A police summary said the school would have gone into lockdown if the message had been received during opening hours.

“It seems like you realised relatively quickly that it was an inappropriate response,” Judge Garry Barkle said to the man at his sentencing at Blenheim District Court on Monday.

The summary said the man’s stepchild went to a school in Picton.

READ MORE:

* Dairy worker says no to would-be robber who demanded money and cigarettes

* Blenheim man jailed for indecently assaulting three children

* Blenheim man punches neighbour's mate over messy lawn



The school contacted the family over the stepchild’s behaviour on October 18.

Angry at what had happened the man left an abusive and threatening message on the school’s answering machine. “I’d watch it because shit’s going to hit the fan,” part of the message said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Judge Garry Barkle sentenced the man to 75 hours community work at Blenheim District Court on Monday.

The message was checked by school staff the following day. The nature of the message meant that if it had been received in opening hours, the school would have gone into a lockdown procedure, the summary said.

When police found the man, he said “it was a bit of a silly thing to do”.

On Monday, his lawyer Laurie Murdoch said he admitted to the misuse of a telephone. She sought suppression of the man’s name, due to concerns over publication affecting the stepchild.

“It seems to have been an upsetting matter, I accept,” Judge Barkle said.

He sentenced the man to 75 hours of community work, and granted him name suppression.

“I will suppress your name, just because I am concerned potentially in the circumstances for your [step-child], that it would be upsetting for them if they were therefore identified,” the judge said.