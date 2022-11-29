Blenheim's latest social housing project targets larger families in need

Marlborough Mayor Nadine Taylor, left, joins Sustainable Housing Trust chairperson Dr Bev James for a blessing at the trust’s Hutcheson St site where three new homes are to be built.

A project to house large families needing transitional housing is officially underway in Blenheim.

Three four-bedroom homes are being built on Hutcheson St by the Marlborough Sustainable Housing Trust, a charitable organisation that aims to promote and provide affordable housing for vulnerable groups.

The homes would be managed by the Christchurch Methodist Mission, which also managed transitional housing at BETHS, a former motel in Springlands.

Trust chair Dr Bev James said Blenheim’s transitional housing was mainly one or two-bedroom units, so there were few options for larger families that suddenly found themselves with nowhere to live.

The trust sought to fill that gap by designing the homes to have four double bedrooms each.

“As a small trust with no staff, we’ve worked a long time to bring this together to help meet some of our community’s desperate housing needs,” James said.

CHLOE RANFORD/LDR Marlborough Sustainable Housing Trust chair and housing researcher Dr Bev James is thrilled the Hutcheson St project is underway. (File photo)

“There’s really no housing available like this in Blenheim.”

There were 234 people on the waiting list for social housing in Marlborough, according to the latest figures from the Ministry of Social Development’s Housing Register. Of those, 216 were assessed as Priority A, or in urgent need of housing.

The number had been steadily rising since 2015 when there were just 23 Marlburians on the register, however it peaked at 255 in 2021.

Tenants of the Hutcheson St homes would pay income-related rents subsidised by the Ministry for Housing and Urban Development, which the trust would use to repay a community loan of $1.8 million from the Rātā Foundation.

STUFF Global data shows New Zealand is failing to meet its obligations on all economic and social rights.

The houses were designed to be modern, accessible and energy-efficient, each with solar panels on the roof to reduce power bills, and good living spaces including outdoor patios.

“The trustees were very clear that our houses should look no different to good quality family homes in the community, were fully accessible, provided suitable amenity for a large family and helped address power poverty. At the same time, we wanted them to be secure, warm and future-proofed for changes in the way we live,” James said.

The site was blessed and three mauri stones laid at a pre-dawn ceremony last week, to mark the start of construction by Mike Greer Homes.

“There was such a buzz at the site as the blessing by iwi took place. It’s very satisfying to see work getting underway on the site.”

Marlborough Mayor Nadine Taylor attended the ceremony and said the homes would help to fill a real gap in Blenheim’s social housing.

“All credit to the Marlborough Sustainable Housing Trust for this initiative. We have such demand for accommodation in our region and that’s most acutely felt by those on lower incomes. It’s wonderful to see this get underway and know three local families will soon be able to get into affordable modern, warm homes.”

The homes would be completed and tenants moved in by late 2023.

The trust already provided one other affordable rental property in Blenheim, as well as two funded under a shared ownership model.

James said if anyone had capital available to support a good cause, the trust would be delighted to show them the Hutcheson St site and discuss how funding could support future developments.