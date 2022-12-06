Blenheim sunniest town for November but fourth for 2022

Golfers make the most of the sunshine with a round at Blenheim Golf Club on Monday.

Marlborough’s biggest town been crowned New Zealand’s sunniest for the month of November, but its sunshine hours probably won’t top the country for 2022.

Blenheim recorded 257.1 hours of sunshine last month, making it the sunniest since 2019. The town recorded 228.2 hours in November 2021 and 180 hours in November 2020.

New Plymouth was the country’s sunniest town so far this year though, recording a total of 2361.1 hours from the beginning of 2022 until the end of last month.

Blenheim was more than 100 sunshine hours behind New Plymouth, with 2242.6 recorded so far this year, and sat in fourth place behind Whakatane’s 2297.4 hours and Richmond’s 2291.

Meteorological data released from the Blenheim Meteorological station at the Marlborough Research Centre in Grovetown, showed that Spring 2022 in Blenheim was slightly sunnier than average, recording 700.2 hours from September to November.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff From left to right, Ivy Regan, 3, Ava Jonathan, 4, and Mila Jonathan, 1, with Annie Regan and Samantha Bryce enjoying the weather Seymour Square on Monday.

The total recorded rainfall from January to November this year of 781.8 mm means the town has experienced a considerably wetter than average year however, with the long term average over that period being 590.6 mm.

Blenheim exceeded it’s annual long term average rainfall total of 639 mm on August 19 with four and a half months of the year still to go, meaning 2022 will be one of the town’s wettest years on record.

A state of emergency was declared in Marlborough on August 19 during a four-day rain event that caused property damage and road closures across the region, and a Mayoral Relief Fund was established on August 22 to assist recovery efforts.

Only nine years between 1930 and 2021 had exceeded 781.8 mm, but 2022 was still highly unlikely to break Blenheim’s wettest year on record of 1003.4 mm recorded in 1995.

Temperature-wise, last month was the fourth-warmest November in Blenheim on record for the 91 years between 1932 and 2022. It was also the tenth year in a row the November mean temperature had been above average.