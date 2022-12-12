Blenheim hockey turf on the move to make way for school build

The existing hockey turf at College Park on Stephenson St will be replaced by a turf at Marlborough Girls’ College to make way for the relocation of Bohally Intermediate School.

A new international-standard hockey turf is set to be built at a Blenheim high school, making way for a project that will see two Marlborough schools on the move.

The Ministry of Education has now also confirmed that Bohally Intermediate School will move to College Park as part of Te Tātoru o Wairau, the Marlborough Schools Project.

Ministry of Education head of property Sam Fowler said it had come to an agreement with the council and could now confirm College Park would be the new home of Bohally Intermediate.

College Park was the home of Hockey Marlborough and Blenheim’s sole hockey turf, and the ministry and Marlborough District Council have agreed to an early exit of the council’s lease of the park, to make way for the intermediate school build.

READ MORE:

* Puffed up fish gives family a fright in Marlborough Sounds

* Vital link between Nelson and Blenheim on track for reopening

* Three quarters of Marlborough forestry blocks fail initial check



A state-of-the-art artificial turf is to be built at Marlborough Girls’ College – the site of Blenheim’s future co-located colleges – to replace the current turf on Stephenson St.

The council was in discussion with Blenheim Roller Skating Club, also based at College Park, about alternative locations for its roller rink.

Te Tatoru o Wairau/Supplied The co-located colleges campus on McLauchlan Street is planned to be built around Fulton Stream, which currently runs between Marlborough Girls’ College and Bohally Intermediate School.

Ministry of Education project director for Te Tātoru o Wairau Simon Trotter said master planning for the project had taken into consideration feedback from neighbouring residents, and said the project team would share master plans for the three schools with the community in early next year.

“Although the master plans aren’t finalised yet, we are confident that the location for the turf works well on the co-located campus site,” Trotter said.

Marlborough councillor Matt Flight said funding for the construction of the new turf and skating rink would be covered by compensation the council received from the ministry for the early termination of the College Park lease, which had been due to expire in 2028.

Flight said the construction of the new hockey turf, along with changing rooms and car parking, would begin on a section of the girl’s college sports field once resource consent had been obtained.

Matthew Hampson/Stuff The new hockey turf will be built at Marlborough Girls’ College, the site of Blenheim’s future co-located colleges.

The girl’s college site is owned by Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Kuia and leased to the Crown.

Tumu Whakarae/general manager of Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Kuia Trust Dave Johnston, said the rūnanga was pleased the property would provide a home for the hockey facility.

"This will be a brilliant facility that will benefit the community and ākonga who attend the colleges,” Johnston said.

The colleges would be able to use the turf during school hours, and girl’s college board chair Brian Roughan said it would be a valued feature of the future co-located colleges’ campus.

“Having this first-class, multipurpose community facility on-site and accessible to all students will be a major asset for both colleges as well as the wider community,” he said.

Hockey Marlborough turf project manager Andy Rowe said hockey games would continue at College Park until the new turf was built.

“The proposed site will give us an international-class pitch to replace our current one with similar amenities but fully modernised,” Rowe said.