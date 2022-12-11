Person airlifted to hosiptal in critical condition after Picton crash

One person was transported to Wellington Hospital in critical condition after a car accident in Picton on Satruday evening.

One person in critical condition was airlifted to Wellington Hospital after a car accident near Picton on Saturday evening.

Emergency services were called to the serious crash involving one car on Queen Charlotte Drive about 7.20pm Saturday, a police spokesperson said.

A St John spokesperson said they sent one ambulance, one rapid response unit. The rescue helicopter was also sent.

“We assessed and treated one patient who was transported to Wellington hospital via helicopter in a critical condition,” the spokesperson said.