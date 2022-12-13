Critically-injured driver may need facial reconstruction after crash near Picton

A young Marlborough man who sustained critical injuries in a crash on the weekend may need a facial reconstruction.

Mark Adcock was driving on Queen Charlotte Drive, near Picton, when his car went off the road about 7.20pm on Saturday.

The 20-year-old, the sole occupant of the car, was cut from the wreck by emergency crews and airlifted to Wellington Hospital in a critical condition, where he had spent the days since in intensive care.

Adock’s elder sister Socorra said she understood Adcock had lost control of the vehicle on a bend and drove into a roadside barrier.

“Thankfully he was wearing his seatbelt, otherwise that could have been it for him,” Socorra said.

“I guess he must have underestimated the turn.”

Stuff Queen Charlotte Dr is a winding and sometimes cliff-side road through the Marlborough Sounds.

After learning of the crash in a phone call on Saturday night, Adcock’s mother and stepfather took the first flight they could from Blenheim to Wellington to be by their youngest son’s side.

Adcock’s ex-girlfriend received the first call to next-of-kin as she was still listed in his cellphone as an emergency contact, Socorra said.

“She was just in shock. They’re still quite close so she’s really hurt, she wants to go and see him too.”

Socorra said she was told Adcock was on his way to visit friends when the crash happened.

A police spokesperson said on Monday police were still investigating the cause of the crash.

Adcock had many broken bones in his face including his nose, jaw and cheek, and his lungs were bruised and filled with blood.

He was being kept asleep so it was too early to say whether there had been a brain injury, Socorra said.

Surgeons were assessing next steps, which could include facial reconstruction surgery, she said.

BROOK SABIN The Marlborough Sounds is home to stunning cliffside drives, remote glamping spots and even an underwater observatory.

Adcock was a baker at New World Blenheim, but Socorra said he had been considering studying to become a mechanic as cars were his true passion.

“He loves working on cars ... every time I talked to him he would tell me what he was working on, working hard to get some more parts, he’d sell everything he had to put it into his car.”

However, the crash could have shifted that dream aside for a while with the complex injuries likely to take a long time to recover from, she said.

“But at least he is able to recover, whereas in other accidents people don’t always get out of it so easy. But it is going to be step by step.”

She had started a GoFundMe page to help fund travel expenses for her parents and herself so they could support Adcock in person, as well as any other related expenses during her brother’s time in hospital, she said.

Socorra was a chef in Melbourne, and had not seen her brother in years due to pandemic restrictions on international travel. But, the cost of return tickets to visit Adcock in hospital, having to bring her daughter over with her, was more than she could afford, she said.

“It would mean a lot to me to be there. They call me a lot but I’ve been missing some of the meetings with the doctors.

“Last year we lost our dad, he lived in the Philippines, but we weren’t able to make that trip to be with him because of Covid. We used to see him once a year before that. And I think we both carry a lot of regret for not being able to see him before he died.

“I’m not saying anything like that will happen here but I don’t want to make that mistake again, I want to be there for my baby brother ... and make sure he knows I’m there, and be there for my mum as well, as her eldest child, I want to be the strong one for her.”

Socorra said she was amazed and grateful for the donations already received by Monday afternoon.

"It’s so nice to see the community reaching out and even people that don’t know me. All of us are very grateful for that, knowing there’s people ready to help.”