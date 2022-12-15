Marlborough man jailed on historic sex abuse charges

Marlborough man Ian Frank Vercoe, 82, was sentenced to three and a half years in prison.

A Marlborough man sent to prison for historic sexual abuse offences can be now be named after a judge declined permanent name suppression.

Ian Frank Vercoe, 82, was found guilty by a jury on 19 charges on October 27 after a nearly two week-long trial. The charges included indecent assault against children under the age of 12, ill-treatment of a child and indecent assault on a child under the age of 16.

The victims of Vercoe’s offending were present at his sentencing at Blenheim District Court on Wednesday, and two victim impact statements were read to the court.

“You Ian Vercoe robbed me of my most vulnerable, innocent childhood years,” one of the victims said.

“I have trust issues which affect me in every part of my life, even now.

“You lived your life as you wished, I would lock you up for the rest of your life, and even that would never be long enough.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Vercoe dedicated the latter part of his life to serving with the Salvation Army, the judge said.

“You truly are the evil that walks this earth.”

Judge David Ruth set the starting point for sentencing at six years jail, before uplifting the sentence by 12 months, for reasons including the “appalling violence in this case”.

“[The victims] were vulnerable, they had no way to resist you. Even if they thought what you were doing was inherently wrong, because of their age, they would not have known what you were doing was wrong, in the way that they would come to understand when they got older," the judge said.

The court heard that Vercoe was dealing with multiple health issues, including prostate cancer, which the judge said was a “significant factor the court to take into account”, and he gave Vercoe a discount of 25 months off his sentence on those grounds.

Further discounts were given for the fact Vercoe had not offended again since being charged, and for the “generous, helpful, community minded” character he had shown over the last few decades.

The judge said it was “not unknown to the courts” that people who were perpetrators of serious violence may “try to mitigate their past by finding a deity to which they adhere in their present and future life”.

“However I have to accept that in this case, you went a little further than that,” the judge said, referring to Vercoe’s many years of service to the Salvation Army.

The total sentence on all charges was three years and six months imprisonment, and Judge Ruth also lifted the suppression of Vercoe’s name.