Fishery officers to hit the water as blue cod fishing season opens

Fisheries officers are preparing for a busy summer in the Marlborough Sounds as the blue cod fishing season opens next week.

The recreational season opens on Tuesday and runs until the end of August next year.

Ministry for Primary Industries regional fisheries compliance manager Howard Reid said fishers should be sure to brush up on the rules before getting out on the water.

"We're reminding fishers they're entitled to catch two blue cod a day, their blue cod must measure at least 33cm and they can’t have filleted blue cod at sea,” Reid said.

“There’s also maximum accumulation limit of two days catch of blue cod – regardless of how many days you are away fishing.”

The Marlborough Sounds were always popular with fishers over the summer holidays, both for local residents and for visitors, so it was important not to overfish in the area, Reid said.

“We advise all fishers to fish for a feed, that way there’ll be healthy fish in the sea tomorrow. Handle all fish you catch carefully – that way the undersize fish you return to the sea will have the best chance of survival. By doing this, you’ll be doing your part in keeping the fishery sustainable.”

People in the Sounds would notice a “strong presence” of fishery officers on patrol vessels, checking catches to ensure rules were being followed, he said.

“Our job is to protect the resource to ensure sustainability into the future and you can be assured that’s what we’ll do.”

The Marlborough Sounds blue cod fishing area stretched from Cape Jackson to Cape Koamaru, in the eastern edge of Tōtaranui/Queen Charlotte Sound; Cape Jackson to Stephens Island; Stephens Island through to D’Urville Island; and from D’Urville Island across to the mainland at French Pass.

“Recreational fishers should know that any blue cod caught must be landed in a measurable state, and not filleted unless its being eaten immediately on the vessel from where it was caught. This means you need to land the fish whole or gutted only, as a filleted blue cod will not pass an inspection by a fishery officer,” Reid said.

“People that break the rules run the risk of receiving an instant fine of $250 which is not something you want during the holidays.

“Furthermore, any blue cod fish you might want to take home from the bach, or a live-aboard vessel must also be landed in a measurable state.”

Reid said he encouraged anyone unsure of the rules to download the NZ Fishing Rules App, “and do your part to protect our kaimoana for future generations”.

People could report suspected illegal activity by calling 0800 4 POACHER (0800 47 62 24).