Marlborough woman pleads guilty to meth charges following investigation

Linda May Hutchinson, 57, has pleaded guilty to a representative offering to supply meth charge (file photo).

A Marlborough woman has pleaded guilty to offering to supply meth following a police investigation and search of her Koromiko property.

A police summary of facts said Marlborough Police became aware of Linda May Hutchinson, 57, and her involvement in the supply of methamphetamine in June 2021.

Hutchison would use her cellphone to facilitate drug deals with customers looking to buy meth, and to obtain the drug for her own use.

Marlborough Police Tactical Crime Unit analysed 13658 texts sent and received by Hutchison, and between May 16, 2021 and August 13, 2022, Hutchison offered to supply meth to 20 persons via text message on 67 separate occasions.

It was estimated Hutchinson offered to supply a minimum of 24g of meth in that period.

Police executed a search warrant at Hutchinson’s address in Koromiko, Marlborough, on September 8, where they found three metal pipes and two glass pipes used for the consumption of meth, and seized just over 6kg of cannabis plant material and 0.11g of meth.

Hutchison initially declined to discuss matters with police.

Guilty pleas were entered to a representative charge of offering to supply methamphetamine and a charge of possession of utensils for methamphetamine use by her lawyer Marcus Zintl at Blenheim District Court on Monday.

Zintl said his client “needs to go undergo some drug counselling,” and requested an alcohol and drug report to be completed before Hutchinson’s sentencing on March 27.