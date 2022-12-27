Marlborough volunteers 'totally hammered' caring for unwanted animals

Volunteer Gabrielle says Marlborough Four Paws have got more animals in their care than they've ever had, with over 130 cats in their care.

An animal welfare group in Marlborough has been “totally hammered” caring for three times the numbers of unwanted animals they usually do.

Michelle, of Marlborough Four Paws, said the group was looking after about 150 animals, the vast majority of which were kittens. The usual number of animals in their care at one time was about 30-50, she said.

“The last six weeks we’ve just been totally hammered, not only with dumped kittens and unwanted puppies, but with people going overseas and people that can no longer afford to have their animals, which is heartbreaking,” Michelle said.

The main issue facing the group was animals not being desexed. Michelle said thousands of stray and feral cats and kittens were being left uncared for and neglected around the region due to uncontrolled breeding.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Gabrielle of Marlborough Four Paws thought twice before adopting an animal this Christmas.

“It’s a never ending story, I think we’ve just hit 300 (cats) that we’ve desexed so far this year,” she said.

“The big thing we want to get across, is if we don’t actually do this, the bird population is going to be hit something terrible around Marlborough, because there’s so many strays that will just keep breeding. They’ll be tens of thousands of cats if we don’t do this.”

Michelle said Marlborough Four Paws had about 65 volunteers, who were currently “exhausted” due to the influx of animals that needed to be rescued, desexed and cared for.

She said it “wasn’t uncommon” for volunteers to be “up and going at 5.30am or 6am and still be out trapping animals at 12 or 1 in the morning”.

“I’ve been doing this a long time now, and I just feel like we don’t make a dent. Between us and the SPCA, you’d think we would be making a dent, but each year it’s just worse,” she said.

Michelle said the team of volunteers at Marlborough Four Paws were “incredible”, saying “I'm absolutely gobsmacked at what they do to keep us going”.

“I just couldn’t do it without them – they're definitely worth their weight in gold,” she said.

Volunteer Gabrielle said Marlborough’s stray and feral cat situation was the worst it had been since she joined Marlborough Four Paws in February.

“Desexing your kittens is the vital part in controlling Marlborough's wild cat population. One cat can turn into six in six months. Those six can have another six each in another six months. Desexing one cat saves us years of work,” she said.

Gabrielle said people should think twice before adopting an animal.

“We try and preach that pets are for life, not just for Christmas,” she said.

“That’s an issue we see, not just in Marlborough, but everywhere in New Zealand, that you get a pet for Christmas and then the allure wears off in a couple of months. And then it’s on the back burner, and cats get dumped, which brings around another set of issues for the next year.”