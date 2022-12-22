Two crashes in three minutes in Marlborough

Police were alerted to a two-vehicle crash in Riverlands, Marlborough on Thursday.

A car hit a pole in one accident, and emergency services had to help clear the railway lines in a second crash in Blenheim.

Emergency services said the two crashes happened within three minutes of each other on Thursday.

Police were notified of a crash on Weld Street, Blenheim at about 12.20pm, after a car struck a pole in a carpark. No injuries were reported, a spokesperson said.

The second crash involved two vehicles near the intersection of State Highway 1 and Alabama Rd in Riverlands, and emergency services were alerted just after 12.22pm.

Two fire trucks from Blenheim attended the crash, and a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they assisted to clear the railways tracks that ran alongside the road, after “one car ended up in the middle of the train tracks”.

St John sent one ambulance to the Riverlands crash and treated one patient in a minor condition at the scene, a spokesperson said.