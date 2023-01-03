New Hauora facility opens in central Blenheim

An iwi trust health and social services provider has moved into their new premises in Blenheim named after an ancestor’s message to be kind and live well.

Te Hauora o Ngāti Rārua’s new building, Te Whare Atawhai, on Seymour St, Blenheim, officially opened on December 15.

The facility’s name, Te Whare Atawhai, was gifted by Ngāti Rārua kaumatua Molly Luke, who said the name was derived from a tongi, or saying, from Ngāti Rārua tupuna Te Tana Pukekohatu – “Kia atawhaitia te tangata i muri i a au, kia pai te noho”, which meant “be kind to all people, and live well”.

Previously located on North St, Te Hauora o Ngāti Rārua had been providing services on behalf of Te Tau Ihu iwi Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Rārua in Marlborough since 1999. The new and larger facility in central Blenheim would enable greater access to Hauora services for whānau, a Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Rārua spokesperson said.

“The beautiful thing about our Hauora company is they look to the needs in the community, and then they will look to get contracts to meet those needs,” the spokesperson said.

Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄti RÄrua/Supplied Te Whare Atawhai, located on Seymour St, Blenheim, officially opened on December 15.

Hauora is a Māori philosophy of health and well-being, and the services available at Te Whare Atawhai included Rongoā Māori – traditional Māori healing, mirimiri (traditional massage), and Whānau Ora navigating (working with whānau to identify needs and aspirations).

“The connection to people and place is really, really important to our wellbeing as people, and so this new premises, it's purposely there, near the centre of town, so that people who have never approached that kind of healthcare before feel comfortable walking through the doors, because you will always be welcomed in and offered a cup of tea,” the spokesperson said.

Te Hauora o Ngāti Rārua director Lee Luke said they were “fortunate to have this outstanding facility for the local community”.

“Te Hauora o Ngāti Rārua will continue to deliver services to meet the needs of Ngāti Rārua whānau and the wider community,” Luke said.