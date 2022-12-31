Marlborough firefighting veteran made member of NZOM

Richard ‘Mac’ McNamara is being made a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and emergency management.

Richard McNamara, known to most as "Mac", has had a career in emergency response management spanning three decades.

An internationally respected Fire and Emergency manager in the aviation sector, responding to significant international wildfire events on New Zealand’s behalf, as well as leading emergency response efforts in Marlborough for the last 10 years, McNamara became a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the New Year’s Honours List.

“It’s my job, It's what I’ve been paid to do for a long time, but having said that, I’ll take it, and I’ll take it on behalf of all emergency responders across all disciplines, and that includes all of our agencies that respond in time of need to the public in Marlborough,” McNamara said.

“It’s such a privilege to be able to help a community in the darkest hour, so ill take it on behalf of all those fantastic people.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Mcnamara has been involved in emergency response management for the last 30 years.

McNamara developed an operating standard for Aviation Fire Fighting and Emergency Response, and set up the Fire and Emergency Airdesk, which oversees the dispatch of aircraft throughout New Zealand for aerial firefighting operations.

He was an air Aircraft Manager during the 2010 Christchurch earthquakes, coordinating air support for rescue efforts in the city, and has been a voluntary Civil Defence Controller in Marlborough since 2013, leading the local response to the 2013 Seddon earthquakes, the 2016 Kaikōura earthquakes and the 2021 flood events in Marlborough.

As Marlborough Principal Rural Fire Officer, he helped establish the Marlborough Kaikōura Rural Fire Authority in 2012, and has led responses to significant wildfire events such as the Onamalutu Fire, Parsons Rd Fire and the Port Hills Fire.

As a specialist advisor, Mcnamara also helped to establish the newly structured Fire and Emergency New Zealand organisation in 2017.

“Underperforming organisations are usually overmanaged and under led, and I’ve worked very hard to avoid that pitfall of leadership,” he said.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff McNamara, with wife Anne, says his family “has sustained me all the way through” his life and career.

“I could say that for all my other failings, I do have a clear picture in my head of the objectives we’re trying to achieve for any given situation, and those objective have to be scalable... And you’re scaled objective initially is protecting life”.

Mcnamra has also had his own battles to manage, having beaten cancer twice. He was getting ready to head home from Wellington Hospital on Thursday after having more cancer removed from his face.

“That’s a result of me having two rounds of chemotherapy over the last 25 years, and then all the chemotherapy and stem cell replacement therapy that I've had. So as a result of all that treatment, skin cancer was always going to be a bit of an issue,” he said.

And through it all, McNamara said support from his family, building relationships with the community, and being prepared, had helped him to stay resilient.

“You can crawl into a corner and give up, or you can fight each day, and my take on that is every day you wake up, it’s a good day, and then it can only get better. How it gets better or worse is entirely up to you,” he said.