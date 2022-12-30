One person in stable condition after double-fatal Marlborough crash

A fatal car crash in Marlborough has killed two people and injured another on Thursday night.

A survivor is in a stable condition in hospital after a crash in Marlborough where two people died.

State Highway 63 was closed for several hours while the Serious Crash Unit investigated the two-vehicle crash that occurred shortly after 6pm on Thursday in the Wairau Valley, 10km west of Renwick. No diversions were in place, and the road reopened at around 12.20am on Friday.

Police said two people had died, and a third person had been flown to Wellington Hospital with serious injuries.

A Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand spokesperson said that patient was in a stable condition on Friday.

READ MORE:

* Two dead in Timaru after motorcycle crash

* Marlborough news in brief: Stinging creatures at beaches

* Emergency kai packages in top of south for people isolating with Covid



Matthew Hampson/Stuff Cones were being cleared from near the crash site on Friday morning.

An SUV towing a boat, travelling towards Blenheim, appeared to have collided head on with another vehicle. The circumstances of the crash remains under investigation, police said.

Debris was spread across the road.

A Wairau Valley resident, who lived a few hundred metres from the scene, said she wasn’t aware of the crash until she heard a helicopter land nearby.

“There were cars backed up until about 11pm last night, so we took them up some water and sandwiches and bits and bobs,” she said.

One group of people stuck in the queue of vehicles heading towards Renwick were trying to catch the Cook Strait ferry “but luckily it was a 1am sailing, so I think they would've made it,” she said.