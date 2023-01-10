Maritime festival returning to Picton this summer

The Picton Maritime Festival is returning later this month for the first time since 2021.

A Marlborough festival celebrating the region’s connection to the sea is back, and its organisers say this year’s event will be bigger and better than before.

Returning for the first time in two years, the 2023 Picton Maritime Festival is set to be held over two days from January 20-21 at the Picton foreshore, and will feature a range of activities and live performances.

Festival committee chairperson Beryl Bowers said Picton locals were “really looking forward to it”, as last year’s event had to be cancelled, and the 2021 festival had Covid-19 restrictions in place.

“So this year we haven't got any of that, we just have our fingers crossed for the weather,” Bowers said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Free rides would be provided by the Picton Clinker and Classic Boat Club.

Now in its 17th year, a variety of acts were set to perform at the free-to-enter event, such as Wellington bands The Relatives and Superbad, and Queen Charlotte College Kapa Haka and Pacifica groups.

Bowers said the committee “had such an enthusiastic response from our loyal sponsors and amazing volunteers, meaning we can bring back some great local and national talent to the Interislander stage”.

As well as live music, the event would include the Port Marlborough tug water display, the build a novelty raft competition, free rides from the Picton Clinker and Classic Boat Club, a performance from Wonky Donkey Man, and Zappo the magician.

“As always, the festival has a maritime theme with free activities for all the family, and some fabulous competitions with great prizes,” Bowers said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff A variety of acts were set to perform on both days of the event.

“We are also very excited to have Kiwi Jam joining us to teach our children art, acting and singing. Thanks to the Marlborough District Council art’s grant, this will be an extra special activity for children to learn how to sing and act before performing to the crowd.”

The festival starts at 4pm on January 20, and will run from 11am to 11pm on January 21, with the Picton Crafar Crouch Fireworks Display topping off the festival, which Bowers hoped would be “early enough for the children to watch”.