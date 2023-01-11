Marlborough man brandishes air rifle after intoxicated brawl

Toby Jacob Bryant, 21, pulled out an air gun at a social gathering in Renwick in February 2022.

A young Marlborough man has been sentenced to intensive supervision and community work after brandishing an air rifle at a social gathering.

Judge Richard Russell told the young father, Toby Jacob Bryant, 21, at the Blenheim District Court on Monday “you’re not presenting your child with a very good role model”.

Bryant previously admitted charges of vehicle theft, drink-driving, assault on a police officer and resisting police. On Monday he pleaded guilty to presenting an air gun.

A police summary of facts said Bryant was at a social gathering with 10 to 15 others in Renwick on February 11, 2022, where he had been consuming alcohol.

After getting into a fight with another male, Bryant was seen at the rear of the property brandishing an air rifle.

People at the address vacated to the street, with one person managing to remove the firearm from him.

Police could not confirm whether the gun was loaded.

His explanation to police was that he never touched an air rifle that day, and the allegations were false.

On August 12, 2022, Bryant was at a family bach in the Marlborough Sounds where he got into an argument.

The 21-year-old said he wanted to leave the bach and, after his victim had fallen asleep, police say Bryant took keys to a vehicle out of the victim’s pocket and drove to Picton.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Bryant was sentenced to 125 hours community work and 18 months intensive supervision at Blenheim District Court on Monday.

Panel and wheel damage sustained to the stolen vehicle cost $16,000 to repair, which was covered by insurance, but the victim was seeking the $400 excess.

Eight days after the theft, on August 20, Bryant was travelling in a vehicle in Blenheim and stopped by police.

He underwent a breath test, which read 921 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath, more than three times the legal limit of 250mcg.

Police arrested Bryant for breaching his bail conditions, and he threw a fist at a constable’s head and continued to resist police while being restrained.

Police confirmed on Monday the fist did not connect with the officer.

His explanation to police was he was sober driving for friends.

Bryant’s lawyer John Holdaway advocated for a rehabilitative sentence, given his client’s young age.

He said Bryant was “very well thought of” by his employer.

The judge said he thought Bryant had a “problem with alcohol”.

“If you were to have hit the policeman on the head, then you would’ve been heading towards prison.

“Police are only doing their job out there in the community, they don’t go to work each and every day to be hit or abused or assaulted by people who are highly intoxicated as you were.”

The court heard Bryant had a young daughter.

“You’re not presenting your child with a very good role model, the way you have been going,” the judge said.

“The time is right for you Mr Bryant, I think, to sit up and take a good hard long look at yourself and where you are going with your life.”

Bryant was sentenced to 125 hours’ community work and 18 months’ intensive supervision with special conditions.

On the vehicle theft, he was ordered to pay the victim $400.

He was also disqualified from driving for 28 days, after which he could apply for an alcohol interlock licence.