Marlborough news in brief: free mental wellbeing courses in Sounds

Free mental health courses in Marlborough Sounds

Hato Hone St John will be running three mental health wellbeing courses in the Marlborough Sounds for people affected by the July 2021 and August 2022 weather events. These courses are designed to equip people with skills to build their own mental health fitness, as well as offering techniques to people who may be experiencing mental distress. The courses will be held at Waitaria Bay on February 21 from 9.30am to 3pm, at Portage on February 22 from 8.30am to 4.30pm, and at Linkwater on February 23 from 9.30am to 3pm. The courses offered at Waitaria Bay and Linkwater are designed around the school hours and are a condensed version of the full course. The courses are free of charge and include lunch and refreshments. Registrations are essential. For further details and to express interest, contact Charlotte Wood by emailing recovery@marlborough.govt.nz or phoning 027 213 0341.

Creative community workshops

Marlborough District Council is seeking help from anyone passionate about the arts, including actors, musicians, dancers, photographers, designers and painters, to develop a new Marlborough Arts and Creative Strategy. The council says three community workshops will take place over the next few months to garner ideas and inspiration from Marlborough’s arts community. Marlborough mayor Nadine Taylor said she was looking forward to hearing ideas from the public. “Marlborough has a dynamic arts sector. The council wants to bring together its various strands into a broad community vision and strategy for art and creativity for the next decade.” The workshops will be held at the Scenic Hotel in Blenheim at 5.30pm on January 31, February 28 and April 4. For more information or to register, email nicola.neilson@marlborough.govt.nz or phone 03 520 7400 and ask for Nicola Neilson