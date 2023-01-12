72-year-old sentenced after throwing bottle at Clubs of Marlborough staff member

A Marlborough man has been given a home detention sentence following a series of offending last year, including throwing a bottle at a Clubs of Marlborough staff member, which missed and broke a fridge behind them.

He also admitted to striking a vehicle with a wooden pole and making threatening comments to a 12-year-old boy and his puppy.

At his sentencing on Monday at the Blenheim District Court, Judge Richard Russell said to Peter James Adamson, 72, “some of what I've read makes grim reading, I have to say, for a person of your age”.

A police summary of facts said Adamson was at his home in Blenheim on March 13, 2022, where an argument developed between him and two other people.

Adamson took hold of a one metre-long wooden pole, and after yelling on the street, struck a passing motor vehicle with the pole.

Several nearby residents called police, and when they arrived Adamson was observed in the driveway of his property yelling at a group of residents that were on the footpath.

Adamson was waving the pole around in a threatening manner, and when police approached him, he threw the pole at members of the public and started walking towards them, before being arrested.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Adamson made threatening comments to a 12-year-old boy walking his puppy in Witherlea, Blenheim (pictured) on July 14 last year.

On June 30, the 72-year-old was at the bar at the now closed Clubs of Marlborough in Blenheim. Police say he had been consuming alcohol and was heavily intoxicated.

Adamson asked the victim, who was serving behind the bar, to call him a taxi, before beginning to swear at her.

He threw a bottle at the victim’s head, but she managed to duck out of the way, and the bottle smashed the glass window of the bar fridge behind her.

He then threw a glass at the victim that he had in his other hand, which also missed her, before being removed from the bar by other people who were present.

Two weeks later on July 14, Adamson was standing on a footpath outside a property in the Witherlea area of Blenheim, where he approached a 12-year-old boy who was walking his puppy.

He began behaving aggressively towards the boy and the puppy, repeatedly swearing and raising his fist.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Adamson was sentenced to three months and two weeks home detention at Blenheim District Court on Monday.

Adamson made threatening comments towards the boy, and firmly grabbed him by the wrist to adjust the way he was holding the lead.

Judge Richard Russell referred to a pre-sentence report, and said Adamson had “no real supports, and you like to keep to yourself”.

“The report looks at your difficulties with alcohol issues, you describe yourself as a recovering alcoholic,” Judge Russell said.

“Mr Adamson, some of what I’ve read makes grim reading, I have to say, for a person of your age. You, I think, need to take a good hard long look at yourself and where you’re going with the rest of your life,” he said.

“You clearly do have a problem with alcohol. I'm heartened to hear that you've taken some steps in that regard, and at the moment are described as sober, but you need to accept you have alcohol issues and get all of the help you can to get that issue under control.”

On charges of possession of an offensive weapon, disorderly behaviour likely to cause violence, assault, and intentional damage, Adamson was sentenced to three months and two weeks home detention.

He was convicted and discharged on charges of intimidatory behaviour and disorderly behaviour.

The judge also ordered him to pay $346.90 for the damage done to the fridge, and an emotional harm payment of $350 to the victim who was serving behind the bar.