Police release names of Marlborough crash victims

Police have released the names of the two people who died in a crash on State Highway 63 in Marlborough last month.

They were Paul Anthony Day, 64, of Wairau Valley and Graeme Francis Hawtin, 81, of Blenheim.

Police said their thoughts were with their family and friends.

The two-vehicle crash occurred on December 29 on State Highway 63, 10km west of Renwick.

A car travelling west collided head-on with a ute towing a boat, travelling towards Blenheim.

The driver of the car and one of the occupants of the ute died in the crash. Two other occupants of the ute were injured, one seriously. That person was initially flown to Wellington Hospital for treatment.