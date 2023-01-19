Motorists between Christchurch and Blenheim need to expect 90-minute delays, says Waka Kotahi

The narrow Weld Pass will close overnight between January 22 and February 3 for resealing work.

Waka Kotahi’s summer maintenance programme in the Marlborough area will delay motorists travelling between Christchurch and Blenheim.

State Highway 1 will close overnight at Weld Pass, south of Blenheim, between January 22 and February 3, as well as near Hundalees between January 22-25, from 10pm to 5am.

In a press release, Waka Kotahi spokesperson Felix Marwick said the work would require a full closure of the road because of the narrowness of the highway.

“People travelling between Christchurch and Blenheim will have to use the inland route via SH7, Lewis Pass.

“This adds around 90 minutes to travel times.”

The Weld Pass overnight “structural asphalt work” means SH1 will be closed from 8pm to 6am, with January 28 the only “open night with no closure”.

One lane will be open for midnight traffic.

“It is impossible to do this work during the day under stop/go traffic management without causing extensive traffic delays and extending the disruption into Waitangi weekend and conflicting with planned roadworks on the diversion route, SH7 Lewis Pass.”

Waka Kotahi has worked alongside the freight industry during the planning time and emergency services will be able to access the area at all times.

Marwick said road users should plan their travel ahead and “avoid closure times”.