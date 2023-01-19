Marlborough stunned by Jacinda Ardern stepping down

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she is stepping down before the 2023 election.

Jacinda Ardern’s decision to step down as prime minister is the talk of the town in Blenheim with some mourning her move and some celebrating.

Marlburians have rubbed shoulders with the Prime Minister at least once a year since she took the position in 2017, as she visited to deliver post-earthquake funding, Covid-19 recovery funding, and most recently in September to see the region’s flood damage.

Those in central Blenheim were stunned to learn Ardern planned to step down by February 7, in the hours that followed her announcement on Thursday.

Blenheim resident Paige Davis said she thought Ardern “probably deserves a break”.

She thought the timing of the announcement was “a bit awkward though”, considering the upcoming election was still several months away.

Barry Smallridge, in Blenheim visiting from Te Puke, said “thank God” when he heard the announcement, calling it “the best news of the day”.

Matthew Hampson/Stuff Blenheim resident Anna Bongers says she will be sorry to see Ardern go.

“I think the whole country is over just the inability to acknowledge the spend that's going on when we can’t afford it,” he said.

One Blenheim resident was happy to hear the news because she did not like Ardern.

“I don’t think she was there for the people, with the things that she’s done.”

She said she didn't have any expectations about who might take Ardern’s place.

“I kind of think they’re all tarred with the same brush in the long run. We vote them there, they should just take everything on board of what New Zealanders say as a group, and that’s what they should go to.”

Matthew Hampson/Stuff Blenheim resident Neil Henry is shocked to learn of Ardern’s plans to step down.

Chris Gilchrist, visiting Blenheim from Wellington, said he was shocked to hear the news, saying “I’m surprised and very disappointed,” as he thought Ardern had “done a great job”.

“Personally I think the country was going in the right direction, I totally support Three Waters, totally support the health reforms," he said.

Also on Thursday, Kaikōura MP, National’s Stuart Smith was confirmed as 18th in the caucus line-up ahead of the 2023 election following a National Party shuffle.

National leader Christopher Luxon made the announcement with a number of MPs getting new portfolios.

Luxon tweeted following Ardern’s announcement that being the Prime Minister was an “incredibly difficult job”.

“I want to thank Jacinda Ardern for her service, and I wish her all the best for what comes next.”

Matthew Hampson/Stuff Blenheim resident Rachel Earle says Jacinda has “mummed us all”.

Farewelling Jacinda

Anna Bongers, Blenheim

“[I’m] sorry to see her go ... It's heartfelt, because she was a good prime minister, she kept us going through Covid, now Monkeypox, and all the bad flooding we’ve had (in Marlborough) recently.”

Rachel Earle, Blenheim

“[I’m] a bit sad ... she's been great, especially with Covid.

”She’s sort of mummed (mothered) us all.”

Matthew Hampson/Stuff Errol McConnell said he thought Ardern was right to step down as he expected Labour to lose the next election.

Errol McConnell, Blenheim

“She’s done a great job.

“I think she’s made the right decision, because I think what will probably happen is there will be a change of government.”

Neil Henry, Blenheim

“I’m very surprised, I don’t think anyone had any idea.

“I suppose with the election, she’s done it soon enough that they can replace her and have someone else give it a go.”