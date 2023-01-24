Driver admits fault in crash which killed large number of lambs

The trailer of a truck and trailer unit rolled on State Highway 63 near Higgins Rd on November 24 last year.

A Marlborough man who rolled the stock truck he was driving maiming or killing a large number of lambs it was carting took has admitted he was not concentrating when he crashed.

Carlos Ronald Thomas Davies, 23, pleaded guilty to charges of careless driving and breaching logbook requirements by exceeding the maximum continuous work time period at Blenheim District Court on Monday.

The police summary of facts said Davies was the driver of a truck and trailer unit, loaded with lambs travelling west on State Highway 63 towards Nelson on November 24.

At about 1.40pm near the intersection of Higgins Rd, the vehicle drifted as Davies rounded a curve, and the trailer rolled on its left side in the process.

The highway was blocked or restricted into the evening, and a large number of lambs were maimed or killed in the crash, the summary said.

SH63 was the primary route for heavy vehicles travelling between Marlborough and Nelson at the time, as SH6 had been closed for road repairs for several weeks.

Braden Fastier/Nelson Mail SH63 was the primary route for heavy vehicles travelling between Marlborough and Nelson at the time of the crash.

Davies admitted to police that he had not been paying attention and had drifted too wide going into the corner.

Having started work at 5am that morning in Blenheim, Davies had been working for over eight and half hours before that crash and only stopped for a short break of less than 20 minutes, breaching his logbook requirements.

A letter of support his employer said Davies was reasonably inexperienced as a driver, but had “shown all the signs of being a very competent one,” the court heard.

Judge Tony Zohrab said the incident was a “bad piece of driving on the face of it,” before convicting Davies on both charges.

“It’s a bad case of careless driving with potentially really significant consequences for members of the public coming behind you and coming the other way as well,” Judge Zohrab said.

“The potential for harm and injury to others was significant, and the fact that you were not that experienced is not an excuse.”

Davies was fined $250 on each charge, ordered to pay costs of $130, and disqualified from diving for one month.

Judge Zohrab said he appreciated that the disqualification would be “difficult” for Davies, given the nature of his job.

“But it’s a heavy responsibility you have when you’re driving a vehicle like this,” he said.