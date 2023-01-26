Cruise ship cancellations in Picton, but visits back to pre-Covid levels

Bad weather has caused cancellations of some cruise ships arriving in Picton this summer, including one with a capacity of 2000 passengers.

But New Zealand Cruise Association chair Jacqui Lloyd said cruise ships were returning to Picton at pre-Covid levels. About 50 vessels were on the Port Marlborough cruise ship schedule for the 2022/23 season, she said

“That’s on par with what we had in the 2019/20 season, and a lot of the ships are full, so certainly cruise ships have come back to New Zealand and to Marlborough really strongly. And the interest from people to take a cruise an experience the country is really strong,” Lloyd said.

“The feedback that we’re getting from passengers and the visitors coming off the ships and going back on is really positive, so everyone’s having a wonderful time when they're here in Marlborough.”

Three cruise ships, including the 2000 passenger capacity MS Noordam, were forced to skip Picton due to wet weather and high winds between the New Year period and the middle of January Lloyd said.

“Cyclone Hale was the big one, and that obviously meant that we didn't have a ship coming through,” she said.

Such cancellations were “pretty normal” though, as unfavourable weather meant cruise ships sometimes were unable to enter Queen Charlotte Sound or cross the Cook Strait.

“And often too, we get a number of cruise ships that can’t actually get into other locations further south like Akaroa or Otago, and they may reschedule and come to Marlborough, it generally evens out,” Lolyd said.

Depending on the size of the ship, credit card spending in Picton could increase by $50,000 to $80,000 on a day when a cruise ship was in town, so Lloyd said cancellations “without a doubt” affected the community from an economic point of view.

“We know that there are large spikes for purchasing, not only pre-booked tours that people book on board the ship and go out and do, but also the stuff people actually decide to do on the day on arrival,” she said.