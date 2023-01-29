Two people injured in Spring Creek crash

Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in Spring Creek, Marlborough, about 4.05pm on Sunday.

Two people have been injured following a crash on State Highway 1 in Marlborough on Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to the single-vehicle crash near the Wairau River Bridge on SH1, Spring Creek, about 4.05pm.

READ MORE:

* Marlborough news in brief



A police spokesperson said two people had sustained moderate injuries, and the northbound lane of the highway appeared to be blocked at 4.20pm.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand responded to the incident with two fire trucks from Rarangi station and two from Blenheim, and a spokesperson said no-one was trapped inside the vehicle.